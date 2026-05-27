Minnesota HS LB Coby Hammell Commits to North Dakota

Caledonia (MN) athlete Coby Hammell took a visit to Grand Forks last month for a Fighting Hawks Junior Day, and after meeting with head coach Eric Schmidt, received his second offer.

On Saturday, he announced his commitment to the University of North Dakota.

“When I was there for Junior Day and Coach Schmidt offered me, we talked about his vision for me as a Fighting Hawk. At the end of the day, North Dakota felt like the best fit for me! The relationships I built with the coaching staff were a big part of it.

"The direction of the program is definitely in the right place, and I believe they can win a national championship at any point in time coming up soon. The facilities are top-tier, and I could get very comfortable around there. I just had a feeling that it was the place to be every time I left campus,” Hammell said.

He had been on campus a number of times before for camps and another Junior Day, so he was very familiar with the staff, which of course included Schmidt and also linebackers coach Ben Watkins. The fact that they were genuine and believed in him made his decision that much easier.

“I have been to two different junior days and many camps. Every time I am up on campus, it feels like home, and it is nice getting a great look at their first-class facilities and North Dakota football. Coach Watkins and I have built a pretty strong relationship throughout the process. He’s a very knowledgeable coach, and I really respect his belief in me,” Hammell said.

“Coach Schmidt has been great to me throughout the entire process. He is extremely genuine with me, and you can tell how much he cares for his players and the program itself. He is a very strong leader, and I truly feel like he can develop me not only as a football player but as a person, too. He wants his players to be successful after football, and that was huge for me.”

Looking Back At His Recruitment

The Warriors had a successful 2025 season, finishing 9-3 and making a run to the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Class AA state quarterfinals, where they fell to Jackson County Central 42-15.

Hammell finished with 26 receptions for 538 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 32 tackles, three sacks, and an interception on defense.

“We exceeded a lot of expectations last season as a team that started 1-2, working to 9-2 until losing in the state quarterfinals. We had a really close group, and everyone bought into the standard at Caledonia. Individually, I played almost everywhere on the field, moving from edge to defensive back. I found success in many areas, which definitely helps prepare me for the next level.”

The combination of a strong season and his versatility on the field stood out as he received offers from the Fighting Hawks, South Dakota, Division II Augustana University, the University of Sioux Falls, Winona State, Minnesota- Duluth, and Minnesota State.

“The recruiting process as a whole has been very exciting. I’ve been grateful to build relationships with a lot of great coaches and programs. But I just wanted to find the place that felt like home, and that is what I did.”

With his commitment, Hammell adds to a North Dakota 2027 class, which includes three-star quarterback Caden Gutzmer, Andrew McGee, Jonah Cummings, Ethan Howey, Carson Wilson, Marlowe Strain, Brady Lee, Gavin McMillan, and Re’Aire Washington.

A few highlights from our state quarterfinal loss to JCC.



Not the ending we wanted, but grateful for the fight this team had all season.

Full Junior tape coming soon. pic.twitter.com/LtUmEOFrW9 — Coby Hammell (@CobyHammell) November 11, 2025

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