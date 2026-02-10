Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu will return for a remarkable 9th season of college football after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. He will remain with the Grizzlies, returning for his second season in Missoula.

We've seen other players try to use loopholes to receive extra years of eligibility, but Tuliaupupu embodies what the waiver system is truly supposed to do. He's battled through multiple injuries and has now been able to thrive at Montana after signing with the Grizzlies last season.

Tuliaupupu was a highly-touted prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, earning a 4-star ranking from every major recruiting outlet. He was ranked the No. 54 overall prospect in the class, while being ranked the No. 4 ILB and No. 6 player in California, according to 247Sports.

His recruitment exploded as he won the High School Butkus Award and was named the USA Today All-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He finished that season with 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks despite missing the playoffs with an injury.

He signed with USC out of high school, where he didn't play for the first four seasons due to injuries. Tuliaupupu had foot surgery before his freshman season, which kept him sidelined for 2018 and 2019. He then suffered a knee injury in summer workouts, which ended his 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Tuliaupupu finally saw the field for the Trojans in 2022, where he recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 14 games. Unfortunately, Tuliaupupu suffered another injury during training camp in 2023, causing him to miss another full season.

The following season he returned and saw action in seven games at USC, but was sidelined with an illness. He decided to enter the transfer portal that offseason, where he signed with Montana.

In his first season with the Grizzlies, Tuliaupupu had a breakout season. He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors, totaling 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

He also received the program's Doug Betters Golden Helmet Award, given to the team's hardest hitter and best tackler. Tuliaupupu is expected to be a key contributor for the Griz next season. He's one of nine significant contributors returning on defense, including All-Big Sky linebacker Peyton Wing.

Tuliaupupu joins former Miami tight end Cam McCormick as notable college football players who have recently received nine years of eligibility.

𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐳 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 💪



LB Solomon Tuliaupupu & OL Dylan Jemtegaard receive waivers from the NCAA and will be BACK in 2026!#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/DctceaF1v5 — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) February 9, 2026

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.