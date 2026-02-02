2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Sacramento State RB Rodney Hammond Jr.

Rodney Hammond was part of Sacramento State's highly-touted transfer portal class last season, signing with the Hornets after spending multiple seasons at Pittsburgh. He put an All-American stamp on his college career, leading the Hornets with 1,216 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Hammond is currently the No. 6 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to be the first Sacramento State running back to be drafted since John Farley in 1984.

Career Statistics: 48 games played, 529 carries, 2,755 rushing yards, 27 rushing TDs, 39 receptions, 347 yards receiving, 2 receiving TDs, 455 kick return yards, 1 return TD

Accolades: First-Team All-Big Sky (RB - 2025), Second-Team All-Big Sky (KR - 2025), Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), Second-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2025), Walter Payton Award Finalist (2025)

Scouting Report:

Rodney Hammond Jr. is a running back with average size, a compact but not dense frame, good quickness, and toughness as a downhill runner. He shows a good early burst and acceleration with quick diagnosing skills to identify openings. He displays shiftiness and the ability to change direction quickly in tight quarters, making efficient cuts through congestion without losing momentum.

In man/gap schemes, he processes the alleys quickly and hits openings with speed and a good early burst. He showcases above average linear speed to press edges and outrun first and second-level defenders when he needs to hit the edge and bounce outside of the congestion.

He runs with toughness, absorbs initial contact, and shows the ability to bounce off defenders who fail to wrap him up. He lacks consistent power, forward lean, and closing burst, but does a good job of maximizing his touches to gain positive yardage. He's not a runner who doesn't press the line of scrimmage with tempo, especially on lateral running plays.

As a receiver, he struggles to separate and is not a high-value route runner out of the backfield. His lack of nuance in route-running limits his versatility in the slot. However, his hands are reliable, and he is a valuable receiver in the screen game and on checkdowns.

In pass protection, he is a willing blocker, showcasing toughness, but he needs to refine his technique to maintain his blocks after initial contact. He has value as a kick return due to his quick processing and early burst. He fits best in a man/gap scheme and projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Projection:

Hammond Jr projects best in a man/gap blocking scheme that allows him to utilize his quick processing, good early burst, and downhill running style. He will be a valuable depth piece due to his reliable catching on screens and his willingness to pass protect. His return ability will have him in the rotation early as a primary kick returner.

Strengths:

Early burst and acceleration

Change of direction and agility

Quick processor

Toughness and contact balance

Return ability

Weaknesses:

Size and frame

Top-end speed

Receiving versatility

Pass protection technique

Best Fit: Power-based, man/gap-heavy run game



Stylistic Player Comp: Khalil Herbert

