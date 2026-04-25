All-League Colorado ATH Jaxson Flores Recaps NAU Visit and Updates Recruitment

Football runs deep in Jaxson Flores’ family. His older brother, Brody Flores, is a linebacker at Utah State, while his cousins, Mana Tuioti (Boise State), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon), and offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi, are all competing at the Division I level.

Jaxson is next in line, set to join them after wrapping up his senior season this fall at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

FCS Football Central caught up with Flores to get the latest on his recruitment and recap his recent visit to Northern Arizona last weekend.

Recapping His All-League 2025 Season

Flores, who transferred to Cherry Creek in January, had an incredible 2025 season playing on both sides of the ball at Grandview. On defense, he finished with 50 tackles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns, while he hauled in 49 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns on offense.

He was named a First Team All-League selection both ways and was the Centennial Athlete of the Year.

“Last season for me went great. I was asked to help out on offense at the start of league play due to injuries and came away making 1st team all conference at wide receiver and safety, and got the Centennial Athlete of the Year award. Teamwise, we had a lot of ups and downs, but thankfully, we made it to the playoffs and lost in the second round.”

Recapping His Visit to Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona became Flores' first Division I offer in February 2026, following a conversation with defensive coordinator Trenton Green.

“I talked to Coach Greene, who said he loved my ball skills, my ability to create turnovers, and my command of the defense. He came from Montana State, where they won the national championship, and he considers his safeties to be the quarterbacks on defense and thinks I can be that for NAU,” Flores said.

Last weekend, he was in Flagstaff and was able to meet with Green and head coach Brian Wright to get a closer look at the Lumberjacks.

“The visit was great, and it was really nice. The facilities were impressive, the recruiting staff was welcoming, and the individual talks I had with Coach Greene were great. My cousin Noah is a freshman there, and he took me around campus so I have a good feel for the school.

"My dad and I got to meet with Coach Wright first thing in the morning, and he seems to be a passionate, down-to-earth, family guy who cares about his players and wants them to compete. We talked a lot about the Colorado football players who were recently there, his vision of the program, as well as the addition of Coach Greene as his defensive coordinator."

Receiving An Offer From South Dakota

The recruiting process for Flores has been going well, and he received his latest offer from the Coyotes on April 17 after speaking with defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“Recruiting has been well. I am trying to decipher which schools really want me and where I fit on their board. My brother went through it last year, so it gave me a good perspective on how the process works.

"With South Dakota, Coach Kirch called and told me I was on their board and that they always had to come back and look at my film during this process. He said he loved how versatile I am in the secondary, loves my ball skills on offense, and considers me to be an explosive playmaker.”

What's Next For Him This Offseason?

Flores has been hearing from South Dakota State, Montana State, Utah State, Yale, Dartmouth, UCLA, North Dakota State, and Weber State. This offseason, he has been putting in work and has gained some weight.

“The offseason is going well. I am speed training 3x a week, lifting 4x a week, and doing position work on the weekends. I don’t turn 17 until late September, and I’m close to 190lbs right now.”

Right now, he does not have any visits left, but that could change quickly. However, he does know what he is looking for in a program.

“I will be looking at how I fit in the defense, will they let me continue to be versatile (playing free safety, playing man in nickel packages, allowing me to blitz, punt return duties, etc). Also, the success they have with developing players to get to the next level, and if they allow freshmen to play early.”

JR YR - 50 Tackles, 4 INTs (2 TDs), 6 PBU, 49 Rec 680 Yds 5 TDs, Punt Return TD



🔵 1st Team All League WR

⚫️ 1st Team All League DB

⚪️ Centennial Most Valuable Athletehttps://t.co/ytkA8g4KJU@GHSWolvesFB @PhenomPhactory @CWildSports @Coach_Ceddy @coach_askew @ImJustSean… pic.twitter.com/gWZIZHWBTk — Jaxson Flores (@JaxsonFlores0) December 9, 2025

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