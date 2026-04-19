Montana State Lands Commitment From All-Conference EDGE Dominick Webb

Montana State has been busy on the recruiting trail recently, building on the momentum of its FCS national championship last season.

That continued on Friday when they added another commitment to an already impressive 2027 class in Littleton (CO), Dakota Ridge edge rusher, Dominick Webb.

“What led me to commit was the culture and the brotherhood! I haven’t felt that with any other school; everyone is honest and open, nobody gets different treatment, but everyone is held to a higher standard,” Webb said.

Receiving An Offer From The Bobcats

Webb has offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota, and Montana State. He received his offer from Montana State, the reigning FCS national champions, on February 19, after meeting with tight ends coach Jordan Walsh and defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste.

“The conversation with them went pretty quickly. After talking to Coach Walsh in January. I got a call, and we started to chat. Eventually, Coach Bap got on a call, and that was when I got offered.”

Since receiving his offer in February, Webb has developed a close relationship with both coaches, which was one reason he committed to the Bobcats.

“My relationship with them is kind of like my older brothers, who want nothing but the absolute best of me and who will be honest.”

COMMITTED‼️



After a lot of thought and prayer, I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana State University



Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. This is just the beginning… let’s work!… pic.twitter.com/HM38lZFae0 — Dominick Webb (@Dominic42319018) April 18, 2026

Recapping His All-Conference Season

Webb helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated 14-0 season and the Colorado 4A State Championship.

He finished 2025 with 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. He was named a South Metro Second Team All-Conference selection. He was also an All-Conference honorable mention as a sophomore in 2024.

“Last season went really well. We finally earned the first-ever state championship in school history. For me, individually, it was great learning how to be a better player and leader. This offseason, I have been working on putting on weight and moving more effectively.”

His Recent Visit To Bozeman

Webb was one of many prospects who made their way to Bozeman yesterday for the Bobcats’ latest Junior Day. Meeting up with the staff was one of the few things that stood out while he was there.

“Seeing the coaches and how they interacted with everyone there, and not just top prospects, and how the facilities looked, and their beautiful stadium, all stood out to me while I was there,” Webb said of his visit.

He was also able to meet with head coach Brent Vigen and came away impressed after their conversation.

“My meeting with Coach Vigen went very well. He is one of the most well-respected and honest men I have met.”

Webb becomes the sixth commit in the Bobcats’ recruiting class that includes Titus Vidlak, Kase Betz, Dax Yeager, Kade Leibrand, and Laytin Erickson.

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