FCS Football Podcast: Idaho Head Coach Thomas Ford Jr.

Zachary McKinnell

Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr.
Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr. / Idaho Athletics
Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr. joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Ford returned to Idaho, where he spent two seasons as an assistant, after serving as the running back coach at Oregon State. During his first stint at Idaho, he helped lead the Vandals to back-to-back FCS Playoff runs.

The two discuss:

- His decision to accept the Idaho head coaching job

- Learning experiences from his last head coaching stint at Simon Fraser

- Building his staff at Idaho

- The initial approach to building a roster this offseason

- Update on the Idaho quarterback battle

- Approaching difficult conversations about NIL

- His biggest coaching mentors

- Most improved positional group during spring practices

- How the House settlement could impact FCS football

- And much more

