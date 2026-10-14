FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 6

This week's top performers include two offensive prospects I graded highly in summer scouting and two defensive prospects who forced two turnovers in their respective matchups. Conference play brought the best FCS prospects, and this week didn't disappoint.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 6

Ty Pennington | QB | Northern Arizona

Week 6 Stats: 68.4% comp, 322 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 16 carries, 52 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD, 84.9 OFF grade

Pennington has another year of eligibility left, but it wouldn't be right not to highlight his performance against Montana. Arguably the best performance of his career and the epitome of a well-rounded performance. He had his season-high 16 carries and took full advantage.

He showed he could run effectively in congestion with great vision. As a passer, he kept the ball out of harm's way and performed at every level. Timing, accuracy, and ball placement were on point. This performance made him the top FCS QB prospect.

Eli Gillman | RB | Montana

Week 6 Stats: 19 carries, 94 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 6 receptions, 46 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 69.3 OFF grade

Gillman is well known for his ability to run the football. This game showed his upside as a backfield receiver. Though he might not be the running back to align in the slot and run a balanced route tree, he's best after the catch. He excels on shorter targets, gets vertical, and uses his quickness and vision to gain YAC.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 6

Trevian Tribble | S | Weber State

Week 6 Stats: 5 total tackles, 3 solo, 2 INTs, 73.0 DEF grade

Two interceptions will always draw attention to a prospect's stock. Tribble's two interceptions against Idaho helped secure a much-needed Big Sky Conference win. He was solid in run defense, but as a high-post safety, he did a good job hovering on the back end to make deep-coverage plays.

TJ Neal | S | UTRGV

Week 6 Stats: 10 total tackles, 5 solo, 2 INTs, 87.0 DEF grade

Neal was flying all over the field in his matchup against Southeastern Louisiana. He played downhill in coverage while also covering deep effectively. On one interception, he broke on a deep out route, caught the ball near the sideline, and toe-tapped to secure the turnover. On his second interception, he was simply in the right place at the right time.

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