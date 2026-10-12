Seahawks vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

Thursday Night Football in Week 6 features two teams that were in their respective conference championship games in the 2025 campaign.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hit the road to take on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, who lost to the New England Patriots (without Nix) in the AFC title game last season.

Denver and Seattle are both 3-2 through five weeks, though the Seahawks would love to have losses to Washington (a shocking upset) and San Francisco (a turnover-fest in Week 5) back. The Seahawks are chasing San Francisco in the NFC West, but they do enter this game as a 2.5-point road favorite.

Denver’s offense has been a bottom-10 unit in the league this season, and it didn’t really improve with Sean Payton calling the plays in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

That’s going to be an issue against one of the top teams in the Super Bowl odds, especially since Seattle has the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play.

So, should bettors target the defending champs on a short week?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, injuries and my prediction for this marquee matchup to begin Week 6.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -2.5 (-118)

Broncos +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -142

Broncos: +120

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seahawks vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Seahawks record:

Broncos record:

Seahawks vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

Drake Thomas – questionable

Zach Charbonnet – PUP-R

Jadarian Price – IR

Broncos Injury Report

Pat Surtain II – questionable

Riley Moss – questionable

Talanoa Hufanga – questionable

Pat Bryant – IR

Jonah Coleman – IR

Seahawks vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The Broncos are 3-2 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 1-2-2 against the spread this season.

Seattle is 13-5-1 against the spread as a road team under Mike Macdonald.

Denver is 2-0 against the spread at home this season.

The OVER is 3-2 in Seattle’s games this season.

The UNDER is 4-1 in Denver’s games this season.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks

The No, 1 receiver in the NFL right now, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had yet another huge showing in Week 5, catching five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He’s now up to 603 receiving yards and seven scores through five weeks, and this could be a very favorable matchup for him – even though Denver traditionally has an elite pass defense.

Starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss both missed Week 5, and star safety Talanoa Hufanga was injured in the win over the Chargers.

If all of those players can’t get on Thursday, JSN is going to carve up this secondary. He’s cleared 100 yards in all but one game this season.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

Seattle is coming off a loss against San Francisco where it turned the ball over a ton, but I’m worried about this Denver team on a short week with all of the injuries it has in the secondary.

JSN should torch the Broncos if Surtain II and Moss both sit again, and the Broncos haven’t exactly been impressive this season, ranking 24th in EPA/Play on offense.

Sean Payton took over playcalling in Week 5, but Denver’s offense didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter, and it was propelled by the defense forcing turnovers. Against an elite Seattle defense, Denver may end up looking a lot more like it did in Week 1 against Kansas City.

Plus, the Seahawks are elite on the road in the Mike Macdonald era, covering 13 of 19 games. I’ll forget the points on Thursday night and simply take Seattle to win.

Denver is a tough team to handle at home (2-0 against the spread this season), but I keep coming back to all the injuries for this team on a short week. I’ll take my chances with the defending champs.

Pick: Seahawks Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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