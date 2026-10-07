FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 5

Week 5 brought upsets, high-scoring matchups, and plenty of prospects who caught my attention. This week brought new faces to my radar, along with some I saw during summer scouting.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 5

Gavin Garcia | RB | The Citadel

Week 5 Stats: 18 carries, 160 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TDs, 78.4 OFF Grade

Garcia consistently generated positive gains throughout his matchup against South Carolina State. In addition to being productive as a runner, he showed the ability to lead block for his quarterback on some QB-designed runs. He was the key to their upset win.

Gabe Nunez | WR | Tennessee Tech

Week 5 Stats: 16 targets, 13 receptions, 225 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Nunez did a good job of separating and making tough catches on multiple levels of the field. His yards-after-the-catch output was the highlight of his performance. Over half of his receiving total was after the catch. He showed toughness, twitch, and quickness, which led to him forcing 12 missed tackles in this game.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 5

Jon Horton | EDGE | Grambling State

Week 5 Stats: 8 total tackles, 7 solo, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Horton had one of the more disruptive games I’ve watched this season. He used quickness and bend to stay in the backfield consistently in this matchup. He showed a quick get-off, violent hands, and burst to win on the edge as a pass rusher routinely. Despite the huge scoring total, he shined among the defenders.

Porter Connors | LB | UC Davis

Week 5 Stats: 11 total tackles, 8 solo, 2.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks

Connors was all over the field in his matchup versus Eastern Washington. He flowed sideline to sideline, triggered downhill, and generated pressure as a blitzer. Most of his tackles came near the line of scrimmage, and he averaged 1.6 average depth of tackle in this game.

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