FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Montana Offers 3-Star DB & Incarnate Word Offers Pair of Texas HS Standouts

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

As spring practice winds down, recruits are still continuing to get on campus to visit schools and meet with their coaching staff. I caught up with some of the latest prospects who received an offer from an FCS program after their visit.

Dylan Northcutt | 2027 | CB | 6'1" 180 lbs | Notre Dame HS | Sherman Oaks, CA

Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star | No. 1240 NATL | No. 119 CB | No. 133 CA

Northcutt received his latest offer from Montana on Tuesday after speaking with cornerbacks coach Kim McCloud.

“Coach McCloud reached out and told me that he loved my film and he’s looking forward to getting to know me more and hopefully getting me on campus soon,” Northcutt said. “My recruitment is going well and has just started, especially with this being my first year of football. I’m looking forward to this spring and summer.”

Last season, he finished with 33 tackles, six pass breakups, and a sack for the Knights. He also has an offer from Southern. San Diego State, Arizona, Syracuse, and UC Davis are some other schools he is hearing from.

Marquise Reese | 2027 | QB | 6'2" 200 lbs | Mountain Vista HS | Highlands Ranch, CO

Reese picked up his latest offer from South Dakota on Sunday, April 19, after he spoke with head coach Matt Vitzthum.

“Coach Vitzthum called me, and we talked about myself, my family, how long I’ve played football, and things like that. Then he tells me, “You're a great ball player! I know you have other offers, but we’d like to get in the mix.” Then he offered me. I’ve also spoken to Coach Parling (quarterbacks coach Heath Parling) a couple of times as well, and before the conversation I had with Coach Vitzthum,” Reese said.

He also has offers from Colorado State, Wyoming, Fresno State, and North Dakota State. Last season, he was 195-of-299 (65%) for 3,314 yards and 44 touchdowns, while adding 464 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was named a CHSAA First-Team All-State selection.

Jamin Harvell | 2027 | WR | 5'8" 170 lbs | Steele HS | Cibolo, TX

Harvell received his latest offer from Incarnate Word on Tuesday after speaking with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Justin Bane.

“Coach Bane came up to my school and watched practice. He asked me "if I was ready for the offer," and told me it's official and that he was offering me. I went to UIW last weekend, and I loved the atmosphere and coaches! I felt welcomed,” Harvell said. “My recruitment is going very slowly, but it is on God's timing, and I'm just patiently waiting.”

Last season, he hauled in 45 receptions for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Knights. He was named a 29-6A First Team All-District selection. Harvell recently took a visit to Oklahoma State and plans on attending prospect camps at TCU, Texas State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Oklahoma.

Tony Guillory | 2027 | DB | 5'9" 170 lbs | North Shore HS | Houston, TX

Guillory picked up his latest offer from Incarnate Word on Tuesday after he spoke with safeties coach Tre Spragg.

“I had a good conversation with Coach Spragg, and he pretty much said that he only recruits Dawgs! I told him that I am one, and the tape doesn’t lie, and it went from there,” Guillory said. “My recruitment is going great so far. I am just keeping GOD first and continuing to grind.”

Last season, he finished with 61 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and three interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns. He helped lead the Mustangs to the Texas Class 6A Division I state championship and was named the Defensive MVP in the title game.

Guillory also has offers from Lafayette and Florida Atlantic. He will be in Boca Raton on June 5 for an official visit with the Owls.

Valentine Akidi | 2027 | OL | 6'1" 295 lbs | Lakeview Centennial HS | Garland, TX

Akidi received his latest offer from Texas Southern on Tuesday after speaking with tight ends coach DeShawn Haney.

“Coach Haney, who is my guy, called to let me know their interest is real, and that I'm a priority to their program! He is a great coach and an even better person,” Akidi said. “My recruitment has been going as well as possible, and everything is settling into place.”

He also has offers from Sacramento State, UNLV, and Jackson State. Last season, he was named a 9-6A First Team All-District selection. Missouri State, New Mexico State, and Rice are some other schools he is hearing from.

Kamden Keszler | 2027 | ATH | 6'3" 205 lbs | Castlewood HS | Castlewood, SD

Keszler picked up his first Division I offer from South Dakota on Tuesday after he spoke with defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“Coach Kirch was the one who called me, and we had a great conversation. He was telling me about how I’m a good player, and he sees me fitting in really well. Then he offered me a full ride to play there, which was awesome,” Keszler said. “My recruitment has been going well, but it’s been a roller coaster ride. But I love the ride.”

South Dakota State is another school he has been hearing from.

After a great phone call with @CoachBKirch, I am excited to announce that I received my first Division 1 offer from the University of South Dakota!@CoachFinley_ @coachcdantew @CoachNelsonUSD pic.twitter.com/uCD1uPNrMI — Kamden_Keszler (@Kamden_Keszler0) April 21, 2026

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