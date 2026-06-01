Houston (TX) All-State DB Kei’Dryn Edmond Commits to Montana State

Houston (TX) C.E. King High School defensive back Kei’Dryn Edmond took an official visit to Montana State this weekend, getting a first-hand look at the reigning FCS national champions. While he was there, he announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Friday.

“For me, it came down to the relationships and feeling like Montana State was home. The coaches made me feel wanted, and I could really see myself there on and off the field. The culture, the people, and the opportunity made it feel like the right place for me,” Edmond said.

The visit showed him that Bozeman is the place to be and everything they have to offer. That was made even more apparent after his meeting with head coach Brent Vigen.

“My visit to Bozeman was great. The biggest thing was being around the coaches and players and seeing how close everybody is. I liked the energy around the program, the facilities were great, and getting to experience the town and the fan support definitely stood out too.

"I had a really good conversation with Coach Vigen, who was straightforward with me and talked about how I could fit into the program and what they expect from their players. I respected how honest he was and the vision he had.”

Edmon received an offer from the Bobcats on March 30, which was his second offer, after he had a call with both defensive line coach Nick Baptiste and safeties coach Bryan Shepherd.

“The conversation with Coach Baptiste and Coach Shepherd meant a lot. They told me they really believed in what I could bring to the program and that they could see me fitting into what they do. Hearing that directly from them made the offer feel real, and it showed me how serious they were about recruiting me.”

Ever since he received the offer, Edmond has been in contact with them both, and they have been straight-up with him about everything.

“My relationship with both of them has been strong. They’ve been consistent with me and kept it real from the start. We’ve had a lot of good conversations, not just about football but about me as a person, too, and that meant a lot.”

In 2025, Edmond helped lead the Panthers to the Texas Class 6A Division II State Championship game, before falling to the Desoto Eagles 55-27. He had an incredible season, recording 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and four touchdowns (two pick-sixes and two fumble recoveries).

He earned First-Team All-State and 23-6A All-District honors.

“Last season went well for me. Individually, I feel like I took a big step and showed how much I’ve grown, especially with my technique and understanding of the game. Team-wise, we competed hard every week and kept building together. I’m proud of what we did, and I feel like it helped prepare me for what’s next.”

The big season led to programs taking notice and reaching out, as he received offers from McNeese, Montana State, Incarnate Word, and Prairie View A&M.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing. I’m grateful for every school that took the time to build a relationship with me and believe in me. It’s been exciting but also a learning experience.”

Edmond and the Panthers had a great 2025 season and will be looking to do the same in 2026.

“The offseason’s been good. I’ve been focused on getting stronger, getting faster, and improving my game. As a team, we’ve been working hard and pushing each other, and I feel like we’re going to be ready.”

He adds to a strong Montana State 2027 recruiting class that includes three-star prospects quarterback Titus Vidlak, wide receiver Kase Betz, defensive lineman Dax Yeager, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, edge Dominick Webb, EDGE Laytin Erickson, running back DaKari Releford, and offensive lineman Maciah Keene.

One of the top 27 safety’s in the state!!⬇️



Junior Szn Stats!!

66 Tackles (14 assists)

10+ TFls

4 FF

5 INT

10 PBUs

4 TDs (2 pick 6’s/ 2 fum rec TDs)



Hudl highlights⬇️⬇️https://t.co/9behHZ3DkM pic.twitter.com/lFRRXODgJI — Kei’Dryn Edmond (@KeidrynEdmond27) December 23, 2025

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