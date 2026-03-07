FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Montana State, Montana Push For Key Texas Talent, North Dakota Offers 3-Star EDGE

Welcome to the first edition of the new FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup, which will be released weekly.

Here, I will catch up with some of the latest recruits to receive an offer from the FCS ranks. Recruiting is starting to really pick up for prospects in the class of 2027, but also for those in 2028 and beyond. With that being said, let’s look at some recruits.

Landon Miles | 2027 | DB | 6'2" 210 lbs | Angleton High School | Angleton, TX

Miles received his latest offer from Montana State on Thursday after speaking with Bobcats defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste.

“Man, it was amazing receiving an offer from them, and hearing what they have to offer is amazing! The conversation with Coach Bap was quick and straight to the point,” Miles said. “But Tulane and Montana State are standing out in my recruitment right now.”

He also has offers from Tulane, UTEP, New Mexico, and UTSA.

After a great conversation with @CoachBap I am blessed to receive another Divison One Offer From Montana State!#AGTG #Blessed🙏🏾✝️ pic.twitter.com/EonQLOAV8J — Landon Miles (@thelandonmiles) March 5, 2026

Devin Girtmon | 2027 | OL | 6'5" 290 lbs | The Colony High School | The Colony, TX

Montana was the latest school to offer Girtmon, after he spoke with safeties coach Wes Nurse.

“I had a good conversation with Coach Nurse, where he asked me about my family, how school was going, and if I played any other sports. After talking for a bit and getting to know each other, he told me they wanted to offer me, which was a great moment for me,” Girtmon said.

The Grizzlies, with their strong tradition and winning ways, are a program that Girtmon thinks really highly of.

“I think they have a great program with a strong football culture and a history of winning. I like how competitive they are and how they develop their players both on and off the field.”

Girtmon also has offers from Houston Christian, Oregon State, Arkansas State, and North Texas.

Caleb White | 2027 | DB | 5'10" 170 lbs | Summer Creek High School | Houston, TX

White received his latest offer from Lafayette on March 5 after speaking with the Leopards’ cornerback coach, Jeff Sejour.

“I am very thankful and blessed again for receiving that offer. Coach Sejour had called me, saying that he, Coach Saint Germain (Defensive coordinator Mike Saint Germain), and Coach Troxell (Head coach John Troxell) all sat down as a staff and watched my film and said I was one of the top eight defensive backs they where recruiting and just giving me props on my game and how I play because my film speaks loud for it self,” White said.

“He also asked how I feel about big schools and smaller schools, and I told him I don’t care about the name as long as I get an opportunity to play and compete; that’s the school I’m going to. They are a very great program, with three national titles and 8+ league championships. They have also sent some guys to the NFL, so they are definitely a program I can see myself at.”

White also has offers from Utah, Tulsa, Appalachian State, Duke, UTSA, UTEP, New Mexico, North Texas, and San Diego State.

Jacob Lee | 2027 | CB | 6'0" 175 lbs | Cypress Ranch High School | Cypress, TX

Like White, Lee also picked up an offer from Lafayette after speaking with Sejour.

“I received my offer during a phone call from Coach Sejour. He told me some background information about the university and its coaching staff. After that, he gave me an opportunity to play at Lafayette College and said he is looking forward to recruiting me. I am not too familiar with the Lafayette College football program, but I do know that they have Ivy League-level academics,” Lee said.

He also has offers from Miami (OH), Western Kentucky, Cornell, Columbia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Dartmouth, UTEP, New Mexico, North Texas, Harvard, Yale, McNeese State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Rice, and Louisiana.

Nolan Carpenter | 2027 | EDGE | 6'4" 235 lbs | Montgomery High School | Montgomery, TX

Carpenter received his first Division I offer from McNeese State on February 26 after speaking with Cowboys offensive coordinator Tyler Bolfing.

“It was awesome to get my first Division I offer! It's been a dream since I started playing Little League football. The conversation with Coach Bolfing was awesome because he went to my high school, so that was pretty cool,” Carpenter said. “Their program seems pretty awesome, and I am definitely looking forward to visiting. Also, their stadium is pretty sick.”

He also has an offer from Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State.

After a great conversation with @Tyler_Bolfing I am blessed to receive my first division 1 offer from McNeese State University!!



All glory to God. Grateful for the family, coaches, and teammates who push me everyday. pic.twitter.com/CvCQ8LAHns — Nolan Carpenter (@CarpenterN45635) February 27, 2026

Quentin Dorsey | 2027 | EDGE | 6'4" 240 lbs | Grandview High School | Aurora, CO



Recruiting Ranking: Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 1121 NATL / 106 EDGE / 9 CO

Dorsey received his latest offer from North Dakota on Thursday after speaking with defensive line coach Tyson Maeva, safeties coach Keaton Wilkerson, and head coach Eric Schmidt.

“When I got my offer from North Dakota, I was on a call with multiple different coaches, such as Coach Maeva, Coach Wilk, and Coach Schmidt. After talking for a bit, then wrapping up, they said that they liked my personality and my tape, then offered,” Dorsey said. “I like their program and how well they take care of players and their facilities.”

He also has offers from New Mexico, Oregon State, Northern Arizona, and South Dakota.

