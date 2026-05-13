FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Montana State Offers a Pair of 3-Star Recruits

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With spring football now over, the next phase begins as recruits will now prepare for official visits as early as this weekend. Recruiting, however, is a constant process, with schools continuing to make offers. Let’s take a look at some recruits who have recently received offers from FCS programs.

Kingston Anetema | 2027 | ATH | 6'1" 190 lbs | Mesa HS | Mesa, AZ

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star | No. 1361 NATL | No. 109 ATH | No. 33 AZ

Anetema received his offer from Montana State on May 6 after speaking with cornerbacks coach Jordan Lee after the Mesa Public School spring football showcase.

“I spoke with Coach Lee after the showcase, and he was telling me a little bit about their culture and how things are run there at Montana State,” Anetema said. “My recruitment has been going well, and it is starting to pick up.”

He also has offers from Colorado State, California, Connecticut, Florida International, Oregon State, Boise State, Navy, Northern Arizona, and North Dakota State. Last season, the two-way standout finished with 39 receptions for 471 yards and five touchdowns offensively, while adding 26 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for the Jackrabbits.

Anetema was at both Boise and Oregon State for their spring games. He plans on visiting them both again, as well as NAU, Navy, and Montana State.

Augus Saunders | 2027 | CB | 6'2" 165 lbs | Corona Centennial HS | Corona, CA

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star | No. 1443 NATL | No. 123 CB | No. 158 CA

Saunders picked up an offer from the Bobcats on May 8 after he spoke with running backs coach Josh Firm and cornerbacks coach Jordan Lee.

“I had a great conversation with both Coach Firm and Coach Lee, who were watching me perform at my college showcase and liked my performance a lot. They told me I was a really great player with high potential and that they’re excited about what I can become,” Saunders said.

He also has offers from Sacramento State, Arizona State, Connecticut, Southern University, and San Diego State, where he will be taking a visit soon.

Kaden Tolleson | 2027 | LB | 5'11" 195 lbs | Ryan HS | Denton, TX

Tolleson received his latest offer from Stephen F. Austin on Monday after speaking with defensive coordinator Caid Faske.

“Coach Faske offered me, and he also knows my dad. He told me what a great place SFA is to go to school, and about the community,” Tolleson said. “My recruitment has been going well, as I have offers from North Texas, UTSA, Army West Point, Air Force, Navy, and Bowling Green.”

Last season at Waxahachie High School, he finished with 97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Tolleson was named an All-State and First Team All-District selection. He will be taking an official visit to Air Force on June 13 and North Texas on June 19.

Ola Orebe | 2027 | DT | 6'4" 295 lbs | Boswell HS | Fort Worth, TX

Orabe picked up his latest offer from Stephen F. Austin on Monday after he spoke with Faske and assistant defensive line coach Jake Chambers.

“Coach Faske and Coach Chambers surprised me at practice, and Coach Faske offered me. I had a great conversation with him, and he told me that I am a guy who checks all the boxes when it comes to SFA football and is excited to build this relationship,” Orebe said.

He has offers from Rice, Samford, North Texas, Tulsa, Missouri State, UTSA, UTEP, and UTRGV. He has official visits scheduled to North Texas, Rice, and Texas State.

After a great practice and conversation with @CoachFaske and @coachchambers I am blessed to receive an offer from SFA. pic.twitter.com/FHGglbqhq9 — Ola-Oluwa “Big O” Orebe (@OlaOrebe1) May 11, 2026

Caden Watson | 2027 | EDGE | 6'2" 220 lbs | Shadow Creek HS | Pearland, TX

Watson received his latest offer from UTRGV on May 7 after speaking with outside linebackers coach James Lockhart IV.

“Coach Lockhart called me, saying how much he loved my film and turned his car around while he was in Dallas to come check me out at practice. He did, and then he offered me, saying he loved everything about me, and really just told me all about the program,” Watson said.

The last two seasons at La Porte High School, he has recorded 23 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, and a pick-six. He also has offers from McNeese, Tulane, UTSA, Old Dominion, Lamar, Liberty, and New Mexico State.

Logan Cummings | 2027 | QB | 6'5" 210 lbs | West Chester East HS | West Chester, PA

Cummings picked up his latest offers last week from Maine and Stonehill. His first was from the Black Bears on May 5, after he spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mikahael Waters. On Wednesday, he received one from the Skyhawks after speaking with offensive line coach Dylan Berardelli.

“Coach Waters told me I killed it during the throwing session, and he really likes my film. The next day, Coach Berardelli told me about the offer from Stonehill and that I was a great fit for them,” Cummings said. “My recruitment is going great. I have been having throwing workouts for coaches and going on visits. I also just had a home visit with Towson.”

Last season, he completed 136 of 228 passes (60%) for 1,863 yards and had 23 total touchdowns for the Vikings. He also has offers from Towson, Western Illinois, Georgetown, and Rhode Island.

Chad Wakumoto | 2027 | WR | 6'1" 190 lbs | Etiwanda HS | Rancho, CA

Wakumoto received an offer from Montana on May 6 after he spoke with defensive line coach Jaylen Johnson.

“Coach Johnson called me on Wednesday night and offered me. He told me he loves how I play and that I would be a great fit up there,” Wakumoto said. “My recruitment had been going slow, but after a great spring showcase and those first two offers, it’s definitely starting to pick up, and I’m excited for these next couple of weeks.”

Wakumoto also has offers from Kent State and Weber State. Last season, he finished with 59 receptions for 682 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles. San Jose State, Utah Tech, Eastern Washington, and Cornell are some other schools he is hearing from.

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