JUCO CB Maurice Harrell Commits to Abilene Christian

Hutchinson Community College cornerback Maurice "MJ" Harrell announced his commitment to Abilene Christian on Saturday after he was there for his official visit.

“What led me to commit to ACU was the relationship with the coaches, the way they believe in me, and how it felt like the right place for me on and off the field,” Harrell said about committing to the Wildcats.

He received an offer from the Wildcats on April 28 after speaking with head coach Keith Patterson.

“It felt great to receive an offer from ACU. Coach Pat told me that they believe in my ability and see me fitting into their system. The conversation with him was real, and it made me feel wanted. They are a great program and a place where I can become my best self.”

After thinking over all my opportunities, I am extremely blessed to say I will be taking my talents to Abilene Christian University. I want to thank God for putting me in this position my family for always supporting me, and all the coaches who believed in me. #Committed #ACU # pic.twitter.com/hQvInH99d0 — MauriceHarrell (@M_Harrell19) May 2, 2026

Official Visit To Abilene Christian

Harrell was at Abilene Christian over the weekend for his official visit. One of the highlights of his time there was meeting the staff, which included Patterson and cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator D.J. Williams.

“Coach Williams and I have a strong relationship. He keeps it real with me all the time and always checks on me, not just about football but life also. The visit was a great experience. I liked the energy from the team, the coaching staff, and just how everything felt like a family,” Harwell said.

“My meeting with Coach Patterson went really well. He’s a real coach, and you can tell he cares about his players and wants the best for them.”

Last Season at Hutchinson CC

The Blue Dragons finished last season 11-1, making it back to the NJCAA Division I National Championship game. However, they fell short of winning back-to-back titles as they fell 28-10 to Iowa Western. Harrell finished the year with 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and a sack.

“Last season went well for me. I feel like I improved a lot and kept getting better every week. As a team, we competed hard and stayed together all season.”

In addition to the Wildcats, Harrell also has offers from Houston Christian, Division II Pittsburg State, and NAIA Graceland University.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing. I’m thankful for every school that gave me an opportunity. It’s been a learning experience talking to different coaches and building relationships. Right now, during the offseason, everything is going well. I’ve just been working on getting stronger, faster, and focused on getting better every day.”

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