FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: NAU Pushes For Two-Way Playmaker & UNI Offers 1,100-Yard In-State WR

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With recruits going to spring practice and junior days, offers are going out fast. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

David Branco | 2027 | ATH | 6'0" 220 lbs | Eastlake High School | Chula Vista, CA

Branco received his offer from Northern Arizona on Monday after he spoke with running backs coach PJ Mays.

“I had a very welcoming conversation with Coach Mays, who called to congratulate me on receiving an offer from NAU! He told me all about the culture and schedule that they follow,” Branco said.

“My recruitment is going great, but I’m keeping my options open and exploring all the different opportunities that God is providing me with."

Last season, he finished with 93 carries for 735 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns, while adding 137 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and two sacks for the Titans. He will be going to Flagstaff in a couple of weeks for a visit with the Lumberjacks.

“On April 4th, I’m heading up to NAU to take an unofficial visit there. I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and meeting the staff and players there.”

AG2G, After a great conversation with @330BallCoach, I’m blessed to announce I have received my first D1 offer to play running back at NAU! GO LUMBERJACKS‼️#football #D1 #college #future pic.twitter.com/Dg8YAPTaYe — David Branco (@DavidBranco27) March 24, 2026

Tarazon “TJ” Eaden | 2027 | OL/DL | 6'2" 285 lbs | Westfield High School | Spring, TX

Eaden received his first offer from McNeese on Wednesday after he spoke with Cowboys offensive coordinator Tyler Bolfing.

“Coach Bolfing called to tell me about the offer and told me that they liked my film and how I played,” Eaden said. “When I was there at practice, how tuned in they were, and their coaches showing love, was awesome!”

He will be at Lamar this Saturday for the Cardinals Junior Day.

Courtney Acoff | 2027 | DL | 6'2" 305 lbs | Bessemer City High School | Bessemer, AL

Acoff received his latest offer from North Alabama on Tuesday after speaking with cornerbacks coach De'Von Lockett.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Lockett when he called to tell me about the offer,” Acoff said. “My recruitment is going great, as I am also hearing from Georgia State, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Florida Atlantic.”

Last season, Acoff had 89 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown for the Tigers. He also has offers from Memphis, Toledo, Troy, Alabama State, South Alabama, and Western Kentucky.

He has upcoming visits to Georgia State and Southern Miss.

Jordan White | 2027 | DB | 6'2" 185 lbs | College Park High School | The Woodlands, TX

White received his latest offer from Dartmouth on Monday after speaking with Big Green cornerbacks coach Adam McGuire.

“Coach McGuire called me one day and just talked to me about himself, the team, and just asked about my past and about my family. He said he wanted to get on a Zoom call the next day with my mom and my dad. I told him I wouldn’t be able to because my mom will be going out of town for my sister's cheer competition, and he called me right after I texted him that and gave me an offer,” White said.

“My recruitment is going really well, I am just waiting for it to go off the charts big time! Until then, I'm going to continue to work to build toward that goal. But I am hearing from Houston, Sam Houston, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, SMU, Wyoming, and Montana State.”

White finished the 2025 season with 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, a sack, and an interception for the Cavaliers. He also has offers from Texas State, Cornell, Columbia, Rice, Army, and Navy.

He will be taking official visits to Texas State on April 24, Rice on June 6, and Columbia on June 18.

Jordon Green | 2027 | WR | 511" 170 lbs | Waukee Northwest High School | Waukee, IA

Green attended Junior Day at Northern Iowa on Wednesday and received his latest after meeting with Panthers wide receivers coach Jack Johnson.

“I met with Coach Johnson, and we talked about the school, and then he told me I was getting offered. The visit went very well! It was very fun, and we just went around and toured everything,” Green said.

“Recruiting is going pretty well for me so far. I have been hearing from mostly Midwestern schools, and have visits to Iowa and South Dakota State coming up.”

Last season, he finished with 68 receptions for 1,189 yards (17.7 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns, while adding a kickoff and punt return touchdown.

After a great Junior Day and conversation with @Coach_JohnsonJ I’m excited to receive an offer from UNI!💜💛 Go Panthers!! @UNIFootball pic.twitter.com/40J50DeZip — Jordon Green (@jordon07797172) March 25, 2026

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.