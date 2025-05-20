FCS Football: Top 20 Post-Spring Transfer Portal Classes
The transfer portal has become a huge part of the landscape of college football, creating more player movement than we have ever seen before. The final spring window has closed and many players have found their new home for the 2025 season.
The players considered for this exercise are only Division I transfers (FCS & FBS). More weight was given to players with proven experience at the Division I level, while FBS transfers with little to no playing time were valued less.
Important Disclaimer: While we have compiled all the known Division I transfers that have committed to FCS programs, there may be players who have yet to be added to rosters or made their commitment public. These rankings will still give a great snapshot of which teams have landed impactful transfers this offseason.
Below are the Top 20 post-spring FCS transfer portal classes.
Honorable Mentions:
These teams missed out on the Top 20 due to the lack of overall transfer additions or a large number of unproven FBS players. The following teams just missed the cut: Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Illinois State, Indiana State, Mercer, North Dakota, Samford, Stephen F. Austin, Southern Illinois, West Georgia, and Western Carolina.
No. 20: Western Illinois
No. 19: Florida A&M
No. 18: Eastern Kentucky
No. 17: UC Davis
No. 16: South Dakota State
No. 15: Rhode Island
No. 14: Tarleton State
No. 13: South Dakota
No. 12: Chattanooga
No. 11: Montana
No. 10: Stony Brook
Notable Additions: Chris Zellous (Hampton, QB), Christian Forbes (Howard, OL), Tommy Inge (VMI, OL), MarQeese Dietz (UAlbany, WR), JoJo Garcia (Long Island, DB)
After an outstanding season under new head coach Billy Cosh, the Seawolves carried that momentum to the recruiting trail. Despite having a small class, every single transfer addition for Stony Brook played at least 280 snaps at the Division I level in a season. The class is headlined by two instant starters on the offensive line in Christian Forbes and Tommy Inge. MarQeese Dietz had over 800 receiving yards in two seasons at UAlbany, serving as an important piece in the semifinal run in 2023.
No. 9: Norfolk State
Notable Additions: Stemarion Edwards (Alcorn State, LB), Stephon Hall (Youngstown State, DB), Jaden Kelly (UAPB, LB), DreSean Kendrick (William & Mary, WR), Tyler Leinberger (Hampton, OL)
First-year head coach Michael Vick has added several Division I transfers, highlighted by multiple players with starting experience. Stemarion Edwards was an All-SWAC selection at Alcorn State, while Youngstown State's Stephon Hall projects as an instant starter at defensive back. Linebackers Jaden Kelly and Kendric Nowling also raise the ceiling of the talent in the front seven. Wide receiver DreSean Kendrick and offensive lineman Tyler Leinberger project as major offensive contributors. The addition of Israel Carter from South Florida could be the most impactful, as he battles for the starting quarterback spot.
No. 8: Jackson State
Notable Additions: Nathan Rembert (MVSU, WR), Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M, WR), Alex Valbuena (Tennessee State, OL), Levi Wyatt (McNeese, DB), Kenan Christon (San Diego State, RB), Jaylan Ware (ULM, DL)
The mission for head coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State is clear. After winning the Celebration Bowl, the Tigers have done an excellent job of building another championship roster, adding multiple FCS transfers that played significant roles at their previous schools last season. The class is headlined by All-SWAC wide receiver Nathan Rembert and Shemar Savage, who had over 800 yards in two seasons at Prairie View A&M. The Tigers fortified their running back rotation with the additions of Kenan Christon and Donterio Davenport, who was named a JUCO All-American before rushing for nearly 500 yards at Texas State.
No. 7: ETSU
Notable Additions: Ashton Flinn (Murray State, OL), Wesley Horton (WKU, OL), Cade McNamara (Iowa, QB), Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina, QB), Drew Francis (MTSU, LB), Isaiah Potts (Campbell, DL), Trevor Moffit (Gardner-Webb, LB)
Another coaching shakeup forced the Buccaneers to be active in the transfer portal once again. Both quarterback additions were national news, as ETSU added Jacolby Criswell and Cade McNamara. They will compete for the QB1 spot this offseason, both bringing starting experience at the Power 4 level. ETSU also added several experienced players along the offensive line, while completely revamping its front seven on defense. The Buccaneers added key contributors in Isaiah Potts, Trevor Moffit, and Drew Francis. They also recently added Sterling Galban, who posted over 700 receiving yards on the FBS level.
No. 6: UT Martin
Notable Additions: Tah Banda (Lamar, LB), John Gentry (Sam Houston State, RB), Phazion Wilson (Akron, WR), Jeff Miller (West Georgia, OL), Jase Bauer (Sam Houston State)
UT Martin added the fifth-most players with significant Division I experience among all FCS programs. 12 of their transfer additions were key players at their previous institutions, including multiple offensive linemen. The star of this class may be Lamar linebacker Tah Banda, who will be expected to step into a starting role immediately. The Skyhawks also expect big things from two major Sam Houston State transfers. Quarterback Jase Bauer and running back John Gentry should be starters next season. This program lost a ton of talent this offseason and will need this class to contribute significantly next season.
No. 5: Austin Peay
Notable Additions: Javious Bond (ECU, RB), Walker Merrill (Wake Forest, WR), Nate Garnett (Morehead State, WR), Nicholas Hillard (Princeton, OL), Will Middleton (Towson, LB), Marcus Howard (Northern Colorado, DL)
Austin Peay made several key additions in the spring window and jumped to No. 5 in the post-spring rankings. The Govs added over 25 Division I transfers, 10 of which are expected to be instant contributors. Linebacker Will Middleton was previously an All-NEC selection before Towson, with 87 tackles in 2024. Wide receiver Nate Garnett posted almost 1,000 receiving yards as a sophomore and could lead a talented group of pass catchers for Austin Peay.
No. 4: Prairie View A&M
Notable Additions: Malachi Williams (West Georgia, DB), Andre Dennis (Lamar, WR), Dylan Spencer (Central Arkansas, OL), Jabarrek Hopkins (Youngstown State, DL), Travor Randle (ULM, DB), Travon Jones (Northwestern State, TE), Payton Tally (Princeton, DB)
Head coach Tremaine Jackson has not been shy about his approach to the transfer portal. Prairie View A&M jumps from No. 8 in the pre-spring rankings to No. 4 after adding over 35 Division I transfers. The Panthers added over 15 players with significant experience, headlined by a loaded wide receiver class that includes Chaney Fitzgerald and Andre Dennis. Former Central Arkansas offensive lineman Dylan Spencer may be the most notable addition after starting all 12 games for the Bears. The defensive class is headlined by an impressive defensive back haul, including Travor Randle, Malachi Williams, and Payton Tally.
No. 3: Tennessee Tech
Notable Additions: Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois, OL), Kekoa Visperas (Tennessee Tech, QB), Noah Robinson (Robert Morris, WR), Darius Meeks (Grambling State, OL), Stefon Young-Rolle (Alabama State, DL), Richie Munoz (Weber State, QB)
Second-year head coach Bobby Wilder is looking to capitalize on the momentum after winning a share of the Big South-OVC title last season. Tennessee Tech added over 20 Division I transfers, with over 15 of those bringing significant experience. Nearly every player that was added has shown they can be meaningful contributors at the Division I level, including two starters from the Big Sky in Kekoa Visperas and Richie Munoz. Noah Robinson led Robert Morris in receiving yards, while Q'Daryius Jennings posted over 400 rushing yards at Murray State. The offensive line was also revamped with notable additions, including Drew Wilder, Darius Meeks, and Tyler Wagner.
No. 2: Incarnate Word
Notable Additions: Chedon James (Fresno State, WR), Jaylon Spears (Nicholls, RB), Harlan Dixon (Southeastern Louisiana, RB), Austin Samaha (Texas State, TE), Tyler Morton (Nicholls, DB), Michael Pleas Jr. (UT Martin, EDGE), David Powers (Wofford, LB)
Incarnate Word does not have the largest transfer portal class, but the Cardinals have the best quality per player signed. They have added several former All-Conference and All-American players, headlined by former SLC Offensive Player of the Year Jaylon Spears. Chedon James returns to the FCS level after one season at Fresno State, while Zach Mitchell and Tyrece Fairly-Diem should add to an already explosive offense. Safety Tyler Morton, linebacker Braden Hay, and EDGE Michael Pleas Jr. all project to be significant defensive contributors next season.
No. 1: Sacramento State
Notable Additions: Jamar Curtis (Lafayette, RB), Gavin Thomson (St. Francis, WR), Rodney Hammond (Pittsburgh, RB), Savion Red (Nevada, RB), Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay, OL), Syncere Massey (Texas Southern, DL), Keith Conley (UNLV, DL), Jaden Rashada (Georgia, QB), Ricky Lee III (UAB, DB)
Sacramento State and highly-touted head coach Brennon Marion have added over 40 Division I transfers, 29 of whom have significant playing experience at their previous schools. It's led by a trio of high-level running backs: Jamar Curtis, Rodney Hammond, and Savion Red. Curtis is a former FCS All-American selection at Lafayette, while Hammond and Red were playmakers at the Power 4 level.
The biggest splash of the spring window was the addition of former four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. He started multiple games as a true freshman at Arizona State before spending a season as a backup at Georgia. The multiple additions along the defensive line may end up being the most impactful for the Hornets. Sacramento State struggled defensively last season, which made a defensive rebuild a point of emphasis for Marion and his staff.
