FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 4)
Week 4 of the college football season is here, and we have more intriguing matchups for FCS draft prospects to showcase their talent. The Ivy League will begin its season this weekend, and our top NFL Draft prospect from that conference will be on display in a Top 25 matchup.
There is also a matchup between two of our Top 10 FCS prospects this weekend. We also have a huge FBS matchup for an interior defensive lineman who comes into the week as the highest-graded draft-eligible defensive lineman in the FCS.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
Michael Briscoe | WR | Cal Poly
Charles Demmings | CB | Stephen F. Austin
We have a top 10 FCS prospect matchup based on preseason rankings, and it will be must-see TV. Briscoe is coming off a six-reception, 148-yard, and four-receiving-touchdown performance in Week 3. He has been effective as a route runner, finding ways to create separation and stretch the field through his first three games. He is averaging 18 yards per reception, his average depth of target is 14.9, and he has six explosive receptions.
He has shown versatility in his alignment, and Cal Poly looks to feed them in the passing game continuously. Demmings has shown some inconsistencies in coverage through the first three games, but he has looked better in press coverage when he utilizes his size and length. The quickness of Briscoe may give Demmings some trouble in man coverage, but Demmings is scrappy and will be competitive throughout this matchup.
Kaleb Proctor | IDL | Southeastern Louisiana
Week 4: at LSU
Kaleb Proctor was an intriguing prospect coming into the 2025 season. At around 6'2, 280+ lbs, he is the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the FCS with a 91.7 defensive grade via PFF. He has a 19.4% pass-rush win rate and a 17.9% pressure rate through three games. His 12 pressures rank No. 2 amongst interior defensive linemen. Against the run, he has been stout with solid showings against Louisiana Tech, Murray State, and Mississippi Valley State.
He will have a matchup against an LSU offense that has struggled to run the ball through its first three games, ranking 103rd in the FBS in rushing yards, 101st in yards per attempt, 86th in yards before contact, and 95th in explosive run plays. LSU is better in pass protection, ranking 38th in sacks allowed and 45th in total pressures allowed. This matchup is a great opportunity for Proctor to capitalize and boost his draft stock.
Chris Corbo | TE | Dartmouth
Week 4: vs No. 25 New Hampshire
Chris Corbo was a top FCS prospect coming into the 2025 season. He has not played yet due to the Ivy League not starting its season until Week 4. However, he looks to hit the ground running against No. 25 New Hampshire. The Wildcats enter Week 4 with one of the best pass defenses in the FCS, ranking No. 9 in passing yards allowed, 14th in passer rating allowed, and second in explosive plays allowed.
Corbo is one of the best receiving tight ends in the country. He will be looking to start his 2025 campaign on a good note. His ability to find holes in the zone and gain positive yardage after the catch will be key to his production in this matchup.
