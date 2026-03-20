JUCO All-American Linebacker Carson Cox Commits to Portland State

Santa Monica College linebacker Carson Cox committed to the Portland State Vikings on March 10, after having an incredible two seasons with the Corsairs.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Portland State is that the program is in a similar position to where Santa Monica was before I arrived. Being part of turning that program around at SMC was very special, and I want to help do the same thing at the Division I level. I also wanted to stay on the West Coast, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city of Portland,” Cox said.

Relationship With The Portland State Staff

Another thing that played a huge role in his commitment was the relationship he has developed with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Grant Torgerson and director of player personnel Brady Crane. Especially since he has not yet had the opportunity to meet Portland State head coach Chris Fisk.

“Coach Torgerson and Coach Crane have both been incredible! They are great coaches, but even better people, and every interaction that I have had with them has been positive. I’m excited to get to work with them.”

His All-American 2025 Season

Cox had a strong 2025 season at SMC, finishing with 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and a pass breakup. He was named the California Community College Athletic Association SCFA Region IV Defensive Player of the Year, and to the College Football Network All-America 3rd Team and JCGridiron Ultimate All-America 4th Team.

“I felt like my season was extremely productive and special in ways that I never could have imagined. Being named a team captain and having the opportunity to lead my teammates meant so much to me. On top of that, being honored with multiple awards across junior college football made the season even more memorable.

"From a team standpoint, the year was just as special. The program had a losing record for over a decade, and we were able to completely turn things around, finishing 8–3, winning our league, and earning a bowl game appearance.”

Looking Back On His Recruitment Process

The journey Cox has taken to his commitment to the Vikings is impressive, considering he did not have any Division I offers or interests.

“Coming out of high school, I only had Division II and Division III offers. I didn’t receive any Division I opportunities at that time.”

Of course, having a big season and being named to multiple All-America teams will put a prospect on the DI radar, which is what happened to Cox when Steson and Long Island offered him, and put him at ease.

“The recruiting process was definitely nerve-racking at times, but I’m very grateful and blessed for all the opportunities I received from the schools that recruited me.”

Cox also had offers from Division II programs Colorado State-Pueblo, Western Colorado, and others.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.