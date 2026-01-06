Live Updates: Montana State vs. Illinois State In The FCS National Championship

Stay tuned for all live updates and in-game analysis as Montana State battles Illinois State in the 2026 FCS National Championship game.

As always, there will be live game notes, analysis, and breakdown of the game as it happens. Keep the refresh button going as updates will be coming in quickly and consistently.

Montana State & Illinois State will be battling for this tonight in Nashville 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lhv9Tb3NB1 — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) January 5, 2026

It's a beautiful night for college football and to crown the 2026 FCS National Champion here in Nashville. Weather tonight is 54 degrees with very little wind.

Fans have shown out well here at FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University. The stadium looks to be about 90% full. The fan support looks about 70/30 in favor of the Bobcats.

We're almost ready to go in Nashville as they are doing the coin toss. Will the Bobcats secure the long awaited National Championship or will Illinois State complete an unprecedented run?

Montana State wins the toss and chooses to defer.

First Quarter

Illinois State received the kickoff and returned the ball to the 28 yard line. First and Ten for Tommy Rittenhouse and Company!

On second and 7 Victor Dawson gets a nice 10 yard run for a first down. The Redbirds will need a lot more of that tonight

MSU is using their Safeties to get out really wide over Daniel Sobkowitz and its hurting their run fits. Another first down run for Victor Dawson. ISU in Bobcat territory.

After an incoompletion the first 3rd down of the game! On 3rd and 9 from the MSU 37 ISU has a false start and now faces a 3rd and 14. Rittenhouse's pass is incomplete and ISU now has to punt. Nice stand by the Bobcat D.

A nice punt by ISU goes out of bounds at the 10 yard line. Now it is Justin Lamson and Companies turn to try and drive the length of the field.

MSU comes out very aggresive and Lamson completes his first two passes for 23 yards.

Adam Jones takes MSU's first run for 17 yards. ISU's defense then responds with a Mason Kaplan sack and a loss 13 only for Taco Dowler to break a tackle and go for 26 yards! What a start!!

BOOM 💥💥💥



Mason Kaplan of @RedbirdFB gets the sack for a Montana State loss of 13 yards. #FCSChampionship x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/GtKiUzVqWw — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 6, 2026

Lamson breaks the pocket and finds Dowler again! He floats the ball over two defenders and MSU has the ball 1st and goal on the ISU 5!

ISU has had the best redzone defense all postseason and forces a 3rd and goal from the 3. They haven't faced Justin Lamson yet though who keeps the ball on a read and beats the edge defender to the pylon! 7-0 Bobcats with 4:51 left in the first quarter.

A TEXTBOOK START FOR THE BOBCATS 📚



Justin Lamson puts (2) @MSUBobcats_FB on the board first with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. #FCSChampionship x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/WsGYjAzhAh — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 6, 2026

Montana State averaged 10 yards per play on that 90 yard drive and Illinois State failed to hold them in the redzone. Not a good formula for the Redbirds.

Justin Lamson gets the scoring started for the Bobcats 😼😤



📺 ESPN#FCSChampionship x @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/UFtV1aV2D9 — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 6, 2026

After 1 first down ISU has a huge 3rd and 4 coming from their own 42.

Rittenhouse targets Sobkowitz but the pass is incomplete. Both players are furious and wanted a PI penalty. The contact was minimal though.

ISU gets bailed out as the punter takes a hit and the 5 yard penalty gets them a first down!

Rittenhouse has all day to throw and finds Sobkowitz for a 20 yard gain to the MSU 33. It looked like the referees missed a facemask and an ISU OL retaliated with unecessary roughness penalty. ISU gets hit with a 15 yard penalty that eventually led to a 3rd and 10. The Bobcats called a timeout before the massive play on the MSU 33. There are 18 seconds left in the First Quarter.

Rittenhouse throws it deep to Daniel Sobkowitz, who hauls it in near the goal line, but Sobkowitz pushed off the receiver and gets flagged for Offensive Pass Interference. It will be 3rd and 25 from the MSU 48-yard line to start the 2nd Quarter.

Second Quarter

The only solace ISU will find right now is that the Redbirds have held the ball for over 10 minutes of the first 15. They need to keep the MSU offense off the field but it won't matter much if they can't find some points of their own.

MSU takes over on their own 20 after a touchback from the punt. The drive starts with a false start.

Justin Lamson immediately responds with a 33 yard pass to Chris Long over the middle. La'Shavion Brown came in with a big hit on the tackle and was called for Targeting. The call was confirmed and the All Conference Safety's night is over. 1st and 10 MSU from the ISU 37

On 3rd and 2 MSU has another false start penalty setting up a huge 3rd and 7. ISU needs this stop.

Lamson hits Taco Dowler on a quick out right at the sticks and converts. Too easy for the Bobcats.

Lamson pounds in another TD run. He's been incredible tonight. Lamson is 8 for 8 for 143 yards through the air and also has two rushing touchdowns. Total domination from the Bobcats who now lead 14-0 with 10:49 left in the 2nd Quarter.

WAS SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 😮‍💨



Justin Lamson of (2) @MSUBobcats_FB scores his second touchdown of the game, this time with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. #FCSChampionship x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/CidTyh2BEW — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 6, 2026

Lamson is averaging nearly 18 yards per pass attempt. He's carving this Redbird defense.

ISU starts their next drive on the 28. They need six points on this drive.

Adam Jones reportedly had to head to the locker room with an injury.

ISU gets a nice pass to Dylan Lord and then a speed option run from Victor Dawson to set up 1st and 10 from the MSU 47. ISU made it into MSU territory on both of their previous drives but ended up punting both times.

On a huge 3rd and 5 from the MSU 42, Rittenhouse had Dylan Lord open down the middle of the field and overthrew him by 5 yards. Blown opportunity for the Redbirds who now have to punt again. Caden Dowler appeared to reinjure his shoulder on the play. 1st and 10 MSU from the 20 with 7:37 left to go in the half.

Adam Jones is back in the game and gets the drive started with a 12 yard carry. Next Lamson hits Taco Dowler for another first down. The Bobcats are already on the 42 yard line.

Justin Lamson finally throws and incomplete pass after his ball is tipped after completing 9 in a row.