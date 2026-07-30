Summer Scouting: Top FCS EDGE Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The edge rusher position is the most premium position on the defensive side of the ball. Teams with quality edge rushers tend to have good defenses on all levels of football. Historically, the FCS has produced an abundance of Hall of Fame edge rushers, including Jared Allen, Richard Dent, Michael Strahan, and Charles Haley.
There has been a bit of a fall with this position over the years, with only nine players being drafted since 2020.
None of those guys have been Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections. As of late, two EDGE players have shown quality production: James Houston IV (Jackson State) and Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian). Through 37 career games, Houston has produced 47 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. In comparison, Hunt has played in 33 career games with 73 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 INTs.
The 2027 class of edge rushers shows promise to be sleeper picks for NFL franchises looking for versatile defenders with quality upside.
Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Height: 6020
Weight: 239 lbs
2025 Stats: 64 tackles, 34 solo, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 FR, 2 BLKs (14 games)
Strengths
- Very good first-step burst with an explosive get-off
- Outstanding lateral quickness
- Excellent bend
- Strong run defense instincts
- Violent, active hands
Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)
Height: 6032
Weight: 255 lbs
2025 Stats: 43 tackles, 22 solo, 8.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (14 games)
Strengths
- Good play strength at the point of attack
- Stout run defender
- Consistently plays with good leverage
- Timely hand fighting to disengage
- Functional power rusher who collapses the pocket
Josh Hardy (Weber State)
Height: 6036
Weight: 246 lbs
2025 Stats: 16 tackles, 11 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks (7 games)
Strengths
- Fluid athlete with quality movement skills
- Good first-step burst
- Quality bend as a pass rusher
- Polished pass rush repertoire
- Strong lateral agility
Jaylen Pettus (Northern Iowa)
Height: 6015
Weight: 267 lbs
2025 Stats: 22 tackles, 6 solo, 5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 BLK (11 games)
Strengths
- Functional play strength with powerful build
- Positional flexibility
- Functional lateral movement
- Explosive pass rusher
- Diversity in his pass-rush plan
Michael Wells (Youngstown State)
Height: 6023
Weight: 241 lbs
2025 Stats: 50 tackles, 25 solo, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (13 games)
Strengths
- Positional versatility to play off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and overhang
- Smooth lateral mover
- Balanced pursuit angles to ball carrier
- Quick diagnostic skills as a run defender
- Shows good range as run defender
Camden Byrd (Richmond)
Height: 6020
Weight: 245 lbs
2025 Stats: 34 tackles, 18 solo, 11.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 3 FFs (12 games)
Strengths
- Aggressive, high-effort playstyle
- Active and violent hands
- Sound run defense fundamentals
- Very good at collapsing backside running lanes
- Relentless hand-fighter as a pass rusher
Zac Crews (Montana State)
Height: 6035
Weight: 235 lbs
2025 Stats: 38 tackles, 17 solo, 8.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (16 games)
Strengths
- Good football instincts and play recognition
- Disciplined with his run fits
- Excellent backside pursuit
- Functional hand fighting as a pass rusher
- Effective when utilizing counter moves
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Lance Rucker vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)
- Dawson Ripperda vs. Northwestern (Sep. 5)
- Joshua Hardy vs. Colorado (Sep. 12)
- Jaylen Pettus vs. Iowa (Sep. 19)
- Michael Wells vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)
- Camden Byrd vs. NC State (Sep. 11)
- Zac Crews vs. Nevada (Sep. 12)
Early FCS EDGE Superlatives:
Best Pass Rusher: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Best First Step: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Best Bend: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Best Speed-to-Power: Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)
Best Run Defender: Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)
Best Hands: Camden Byrd (Richmond)
Best Athlete: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Best Motor: Camden Byrd (Richmond)
Highest Ceiling: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Most NFL-Ready: Lance Rucker (North Dakota) & Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII