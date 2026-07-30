Summer Scouting: Top FCS EDGE Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The edge rusher position is the most premium position on the defensive side of the ball. Teams with quality edge rushers tend to have good defenses on all levels of football. Historically, the FCS has produced an abundance of Hall of Fame edge rushers, including Jared Allen, Richard Dent, Michael Strahan, and Charles Haley.

There has been a bit of a fall with this position over the years, with only nine players being drafted since 2020.

None of those guys have been Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections. As of late, two EDGE players have shown quality production: James Houston IV (Jackson State) and Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian). Through 37 career games, Houston has produced 47 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. In comparison, Hunt has played in 33 career games with 73 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 INTs.

The 2027 class of edge rushers shows promise to be sleeper picks for NFL franchises looking for versatile defenders with quality upside.

Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Height: 6020

Weight: 239 lbs

2025 Stats: 64 tackles, 34 solo, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 FR, 2 BLKs (14 games)

Strengths

Very good first-step burst with an explosive get-off

Outstanding lateral quickness

Excellent bend

Strong run defense instincts

Violent, active hands

Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

Height: 6032

Weight: 255 lbs

2025 Stats: 43 tackles, 22 solo, 8.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (14 games)

Strengths

Good play strength at the point of attack

Stout run defender

Consistently plays with good leverage

Timely hand fighting to disengage

Functional power rusher who collapses the pocket

Josh Hardy (Weber State)

Height: 6036

Weight: 246 lbs

2025 Stats: 16 tackles, 11 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks (7 games)

Strengths

Fluid athlete with quality movement skills

Good first-step burst

Quality bend as a pass rusher

Polished pass rush repertoire

Strong lateral agility

Jaylen Pettus (Northern Iowa)

Height: 6015

Weight: 267 lbs

2025 Stats: 22 tackles, 6 solo, 5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 BLK (11 games)

Strengths

Functional play strength with powerful build

Positional flexibility

Functional lateral movement

Explosive pass rusher

Diversity in his pass-rush plan

Michael Wells (Youngstown State)

Height: 6023

Weight: 241 lbs

2025 Stats: 50 tackles, 25 solo, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (13 games)

Strengths

Positional versatility to play off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and overhang

Smooth lateral mover

Balanced pursuit angles to ball carrier

Quick diagnostic skills as a run defender

Shows good range as run defender

Camden Byrd (Richmond)

Height: 6020

Weight: 245 lbs

2025 Stats: 34 tackles, 18 solo, 11.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 3 FFs (12 games)

Strengths

Aggressive, high-effort playstyle

Active and violent hands

Sound run defense fundamentals

Very good at collapsing backside running lanes

Relentless hand-fighter as a pass rusher

Zac Crews (Montana State)

Height: 6035

Weight: 235 lbs

2025 Stats: 38 tackles, 17 solo, 8.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (16 games)

Strengths

Good football instincts and play recognition

Disciplined with his run fits

Excellent backside pursuit

Functional hand fighting as a pass rusher

Effective when utilizing counter moves

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Lance Rucker vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)

Dawson Ripperda vs. Northwestern (Sep. 5)

Joshua Hardy vs. Colorado (Sep. 12)

Jaylen Pettus vs. Iowa (Sep. 19)

Michael Wells vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)

Camden Byrd vs. NC State (Sep. 11)

Zac Crews vs. Nevada (Sep. 12)

Early FCS EDGE Superlatives:

Best Pass Rusher: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Best First Step: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Best Bend: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Best Speed-to-Power: Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

Best Run Defender: Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

Best Hands: Camden Byrd (Richmond)

Best Athlete: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Best Motor: Camden Byrd (Richmond)

Highest Ceiling: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Most NFL-Ready: Lance Rucker (North Dakota) & Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

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