Summer Scouting: Top FCS IDL Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The interior defensive line position has been trending upward toward becoming a premium position in football.

The resurgence of running to counter smaller, faster defenses has put pressure on teams to solidify the interior of their defense. While the primary focus of interior defensive linemen is to be stout against the run, being a functional pass rusher along the interior is a major plus to any defense.

For the FCS, the interior defensive line has been successful in recent years. Since 2020, seven interior defensive linemen have been drafted, with two being selected in 2022-24.

The most notable selection was Kobi Turner, who played four years at Richmond before spending one season at Wake Forest. He was selected 89th overall in 2023, going on to finish 3rd for Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

The 2027 class is an intriguing group of prospects with traits that are favorable for teams at the next level.

Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)

Height: 6020

Weight: 293 lbs

2025 Stats: 51 total tackles, 19 solo, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 blocked kicks (12 games)

Strengths

Quick first step out of his stance

Excellent short-area burst

Penetrating playstyle

Good timing on loops and stunts

High effort pass rusher

Levi Little (Northern Colorado)

Height: 6015

Weight: 290 lbs

2025 Stats: 23 total tackles, 6 solo, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks (12 games)

Strengths

Very good instincts and play recognition

Functional lateral quickness

Quick diagnostic ability against combination blocks

Excels on stunts and slants

Functional bend as a pass rusher

Logan Green (South Dakota State)

Height: 6034

Weight: 299 lbs

2025 Stats: 23 total tackles, 12 solo, 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 2 FRs (14 games)

Strengths

Good overall quickness and an explosive first step

Violent and active hand-fighter

Excels as a linear penetrator

Powerful punch

High energy, high effort pass rusher

Justis La'ulu (Eastern Washington)

Height: 6007

Weight: 332 lbs

2025 Stats: 28 total tackles, 11 solo, 1.5 TFLs (12 games)

Strengths

Natural leverage and lower body anchor

Power lower half to absorb blocks

Good punch timing at initial contact

Excels as a linear penetrator

Quick first step for his size and stature

Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

Height: 6010

Weight: 305 lbs

2025 Stats: 69 total tackles, 15 solo, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF (15 games)

Strengths

Good play strength at the point of attack

Stout run defender and powerful block disengager

Violent, heavy hands to control defenders

Creates knockback with powerful punch

Violent block shedder

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Chris Dixon vs Boise State (Sept. 19)

Isaiah Perez/Justis La'ulu vs Washington (Sept. 19)

Levi Little vs Wyoming (Sept. 12)

Logan Green vs Northwestern (Sept. 5)

Early FCS IDL Superlatives:

Best Three-Tech: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)

Levi Little (Northern Colorado) Best Nose Tackle: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

Chris Dixon (South Dakota) Best Pass Rusher: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)

Levi Little (Northern Colorado) Best Run Defender: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

Chris Dixon (South Dakota) Best Hands: Logan Green (South Dakota State)

Logan Green (South Dakota State) Best First Step: Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)

Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington) Most Powerful: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

Chris Dixon (South Dakota) Best Block Shedder: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

Chris Dixon (South Dakota) Most Versatile: Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)

Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington) Highest Ceiling: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)

Levi Little (Northern Colorado) Most NFL Ready: Logan Green (South Dakota State)

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