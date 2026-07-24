Summer Scouting: Top FCS IDL Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The interior defensive line position has been trending upward toward becoming a premium position in football.
The resurgence of running to counter smaller, faster defenses has put pressure on teams to solidify the interior of their defense. While the primary focus of interior defensive linemen is to be stout against the run, being a functional pass rusher along the interior is a major plus to any defense.
For the FCS, the interior defensive line has been successful in recent years. Since 2020, seven interior defensive linemen have been drafted, with two being selected in 2022-24.
The most notable selection was Kobi Turner, who played four years at Richmond before spending one season at Wake Forest. He was selected 89th overall in 2023, going on to finish 3rd for Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team.
The 2027 class is an intriguing group of prospects with traits that are favorable for teams at the next level.
Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)
Height: 6020
Weight: 293 lbs
2025 Stats: 51 total tackles, 19 solo, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 blocked kicks (12 games)
Strengths
- Quick first step out of his stance
- Excellent short-area burst
- Penetrating playstyle
- Good timing on loops and stunts
- High effort pass rusher
Levi Little (Northern Colorado)
Height: 6015
Weight: 290 lbs
2025 Stats: 23 total tackles, 6 solo, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks (12 games)
Strengths
- Very good instincts and play recognition
- Functional lateral quickness
- Quick diagnostic ability against combination blocks
- Excels on stunts and slants
- Functional bend as a pass rusher
Logan Green (South Dakota State)
Height: 6034
Weight: 299 lbs
2025 Stats: 23 total tackles, 12 solo, 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 2 FRs (14 games)
Strengths
- Good overall quickness and an explosive first step
- Violent and active hand-fighter
- Excels as a linear penetrator
- Powerful punch
- High energy, high effort pass rusher
Justis La'ulu (Eastern Washington)
Height: 6007
Weight: 332 lbs
2025 Stats: 28 total tackles, 11 solo, 1.5 TFLs (12 games)
Strengths
- Natural leverage and lower body anchor
- Power lower half to absorb blocks
- Good punch timing at initial contact
- Excels as a linear penetrator
- Quick first step for his size and stature
Chris Dixon (South Dakota)
Height: 6010
Weight: 305 lbs
2025 Stats: 69 total tackles, 15 solo, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF (15 games)
Strengths
- Good play strength at the point of attack
- Stout run defender and powerful block disengager
- Violent, heavy hands to control defenders
- Creates knockback with powerful punch
- Violent block shedder
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Chris Dixon vs Boise State (Sept. 19)
- Isaiah Perez/Justis La'ulu vs Washington (Sept. 19)
- Levi Little vs Wyoming (Sept. 12)
- Logan Green vs Northwestern (Sept. 5)
Early FCS IDL Superlatives:
- Best Three-Tech: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)
- Best Nose Tackle: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)
- Best Pass Rusher: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)
- Best Run Defender: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)
- Best Hands: Logan Green (South Dakota State)
- Best First Step: Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)
- Most Powerful: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)
- Best Block Shedder: Chris Dixon (South Dakota)
- Most Versatile: Isaiah Perez (Eastern Washington)
- Highest Ceiling: Levi Little (Northern Colorado)
- Most NFL Ready: Logan Green (South Dakota State)
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII