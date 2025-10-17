Way-Too-Early FCS Football Award Predictions Ahead Of Week 8
- North Dakota State Bison
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Monmouth Hawks
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Mercer Bears
- Furman Paladins
- UC Davis Aggies
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Harvard Crimson
- Alabama State Hornets
- Jackson State Tigers
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Grambling State Tigers
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Delaware State Hornets
- Texas Southern Tigers
We are at the midpoint of the 2025 college football season, and it's time to take a look at the way-too-early favorites for every major FCS postseason award.
The staff at FCS Football Central on SI submitted their ballots with three selections for each award as if the season ended today. It's worth noting that Zach McKinnell and Timothy Rosario are both official voters for the Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan, and Jerry Rice awards. McKinnell is also a voter for the HBCU+ National Player of the Year.
We decided to include our picks for the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the top HBCU defensive back at the Division I level. Gerald Huggins II has played an integral part in establishing the award in 2022, which was won by Alabama State cornerback James Burgess.
Let's breakdown the way-too-early favorites for every national award at the FCS level.
Walter Payton Award
McKinnell:
1. Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
2. Taron Dickens (Western Carolina, QB)
3. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
I don't think there's any confusion about who has been the best player in FCS football season. Payton has been spectacular for North Dakota State. He's done it with his arm, throwing for 1,416 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also remaining dangerous as a runner, posting 404 yards and five scores. Dickens missing the first three games of the season hurts him in this race. He's been outstanding for the Catamounts, but I still give the edge to Payton, who is the catalyst behind the nation's No. 1 team. - Zach McKinnell
Rosario:
1. Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
2. DJ Williams (Southern Illinois, QB)
3. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
Cole Payton has been the best player in the country this season. He's an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses with the threat he is with his legs, and he's still been the most accurate, deadly deep ball passer in the FCS. DJ Williams would be my No. 2 vote and has been everything for Southern Illinois. My No. 3 spot barely goes to Derek Robertson over Taron Dickens. For now, Robertson's consistency in every game this season, when his team needs it, edges out Dickens, but the gap is shrinking. - Timothy Rosario
Huggins:
1. Taron Dickens (Western Carolina, QB)
2. Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
3. LJ Phillips Jr. (South Dakota, RB)
Dickens has been the hottest quarterback in college football since his return in Week 4. Through only four games, Dickens has completed 79% of his passes for 1,631 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and over 204 rushing yards. He's helped Western Carolina go on a 4-game winning streak, putting them in the SoCon title race.
Payton has been the model of consistency, running NDSU's offense to nearly perfection. He's been the leader of the best team in the country, on pace to lead the Bison to another national championship. Phillips has been the bell cow back for South Dakota, stepping into the spotlight after Charles Pierre Jr.'s injury. He leads the FCS in rushing, posting 986 yards on 141 carries, adding 11 rushing touchdowns and 108 yards receiving. - Gerald Huggins
Buck Buchanan Award
McKinnell:
1. Andrew Zock (Mercer, DE)
2. Joshua Stoneking (Furman, DE)
3. Jacob Psyk (UC Davis, DE)
This race is still wide open, but I would give my vote to the most impactful defensive player in the FCS. Zock was a Freshman All-American last year and has continued that momentum to this season. He's the highest-graded defensive lineman in the FCS, ranking No. 2 among all FCS defensive players. His 11.5 TFLs are tied for fourth nationally, while he's tied for fifth nationally with 6.5 sacks. Stoneking is another SoCon defender turning heads with a breakout season. He leads the FCS with 10.5 sacks and 14.5 TFLs. Psyk has been impactful for the Aggies, ranking Top 10 nationally in forced fumbles (3), TFLs (10), and sacks (6). - Zach McKinnell
Rosario:
1. Andrew Zock (Mercer, DE)
2. David Hoage (West Georgia, EDGE)
3. Joshua Stoneking (Furman, DE)
Andrew Zock would have my vote for the best defensive player in the country right now. I think Zock is the best all-around defensive end, with his ability to rush the passer and also shut down rushing lanes. David Hoage has led an excellent West Georgia defensive front, bringing a similar skill set to Zock. Joshua Stoneking leads the FCS in most statistical categories and continues to improve week after week. Just missing the cut for me is Northern Colorado safety Cam Chapa. He doesn't have the overall stats, but he is probably one of the most complete secondary players in the country. - Timothy Rosario
Huggins:
1. Mekhai Smith (Lehigh, S)
2. Damien Henderson (Harvard, CB)
3. Andrew Zock (Mercer, DE)
Smith is a tall, rangy safety who has been a playmaker for a Lehigh defense that is one of the best in the FCS. His four interceptions are tied for first nationally, while also recording 27 tackles, 19 of them solo. Henderson has been one of the best cover corners in the country this season. Through four games, he has totaled two interceptions and has only allowed 23 receiving yards (0 TDs) as the primary defender. Zock has been a game-wrecker for a Mercer defense that ranks among the best in the country. The sophomore has accumulated 26 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits. - Gerald Huggins
Jerry Rice Award
McKinnell:
1. Caden Pinnick (UC Davis, QB)
2. Braden Atkinson (Mercer, QB)
3. Tre Page III (Tarleton State, RB)
Everything comes down to how Pinnick and Atkinson finish the season. Barring a completely unexpected contender emerging, one of these quarterbacks will take home this award. I give Pinnick the edge right now due to being the full-time starter all season, throwing for 1,414 yards and 16 passing touchdowns. If Atkinson leads Mercer to another SoCon title, finishing undefeated against the FCS as the starter, I will have to reconsider my position. In only five games, he's thrown for 1,515 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. - Zach McKinnell
Rosario:
1. Caden Pinnick (UC Davis, QB)
2. Braden Atkinson (Mercer, QB)
3. Tre Page III (Tarleton State, RB)
The Jerry Rice Award race appears to be coming down to two young superstar quarterbacks. Atkinson has been consistently the more precise passer, but Pinnick gets the edge for me due to the level of competition and being the Day 1 starter for the Aggies. Tre Page III has been one of the best running backs in the entire country and deserves to be mentioned here due to his ability to generate explosive plays. - Timothy Rosario
Huggins:
1. Braden Atkinson (Mercer, QB)
2. Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth, EDGE)
3. Tre Page III (Tarleton State, RB)
Atkinson has been impressive as a true freshman for Mercer. He's undefeated as the starter, looking to lead the Bears to another conference championship. Lester has been the bright spot for a Monmouth defense that has struggled all season. He's recorded 23 tackles, five TFLs, five sacks, and four QB hits. Page has been an explosive playmaker on the ground and an integral piece for an undefeated Tarleton State team. - Gerald Huggins
HBCU+ National Player of the Year
McKinnell:
1. Andrew Body (Alabama State, QB)
2. JaCobian Morgan (Jackson State, QB)
3. Quincy Ivory (Jackson State, EDGE)
The gap between Andrew Body and JaCobian Morgan has been shrinking, but I still lean towards Body. He's delivered on all the preseason hype, but has been consistent all season, while Morgan struggled to start the season. Due to his consistency and the value he brings to his team, I'll stick with Body here. I know it's another Jackson State player, but I had to give Ivory his flowers. He leads the Tigers with 49 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. His versatility really stands out on the best defense in HBCU football. - Zach McKinnell
Rosario:
1. Andrew Body (Alabama State, QB)
2. Marquis Gillis (Delaware State, RB)
3. Chris Mosley (North Carolina Central, RB)
Huggins:
1. Andrew Body (Alabama State, QB)
2. JaCobian Morgan (Jackson State, QB)
3. Thomas Johnson (North Carolina Central, EDGE)
Body has guided Alabama State to a 4-2 overall record, conducting one of the best offenses in HBCU football. He's thrown for 1,387 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 423 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown. After a slow start, Morgan has been on a hot streak. He's posted 11 touchdowns and one interception over the last three games. Johnson has been the most disruptive edge rusher in HBCU football, posting eight TFLs and 6.5 sacks. - Gerald Huggins
Aeneas Williams Award
McKinnell:
1. Tyrell Raby (Grambling State, DB)
2. Jarod Washington (South Carolina State, DB)
3. Gabe White (Bethune-Cookman, DB)
Rosario:
1. Jarod Washington (South Carolina State, DB)
2. Tomondrey Braxton (North Carolina Central, DB)
3. Jadarrius Perkins (Delaware State, DB)
Huggins:
1. Tyrell Raby (Grambling State, DB)
2. Gabe White (Bethune-Cookman, DB)
3. Edric Whitley (Texas Southern, DB)
Raby had a strong start to his 2025 campaign with two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown through his first three games. He has cooled down a bit, but for the season, he has recorded 18 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and one touchdown. White has put together a strong season despite Bethune-Cookman's struggles. He has totaled 20 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. - Gerald Huggins
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.