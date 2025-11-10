Weber State Fires Head Coach Mickey Mental After Three Seasons
The FCS coaching carousel is in full swing now. We've now seen three FCS programs make a change at head coach before the end of the 2025 season.
Weber State announced a change in leadership on Monday, parting ways with head coach Mickey Mental. The change comes after the Wildcats' 66-14 loss to Montana State this weekend. It was the third consecutive loss for Weber State.
"We want to thank Coach Mental for his efforts and the passion he put into our football program," Weber State Director of Athletics Tim Crompton said. "We wish him nothing but the best for him and his family in the future."
Over his three seasons, Mental has compiled a 13-20 overall record and finished 8-14 in the Big Sky. He was promoted to head coach in 2023 after serving as the offensive coordinator during the 2022 season.
It's been a tough season for the Wildcats, who currently sit at 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the Big Sky. The Wildcats have been outscored 243-133 against Big Sky opponents, losing four of their five games by two scores or more.
Offensive struggles have plagued the Wildcats this season, particularly the passing attack, which ranks last in the Big Sky with 149.7 yards per game. The Wildcats have thrown 15 interceptions to only nine touchdowns as Dijon Jennings and Jackson Gilkey have struggled all season.
Mental was not able to find the same success he had as a head coach at the Division II level during his tenure at Notre Dame. In his two seasons, he was 16-2 overall and 14-1 in the MEC, leading the Eagles to back-to-back conference championships. The Eagles also made an appearance in the second round of the Division II playoffs in 2021.
Brent Myers was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season. He's coached 140 games over his tenure as an assistant at Weber State, winning the Big Sky title four times and making six FCS Playoff appearances.
Weber State will travel to Idaho State next weekend before ending the season against Northern Arizona on Nov. 22.
