Week 0 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
It's finally here. The 2025 college football season kicks off this weekend with an impressive slate of Week 0 games, including a top 15 FCS matchup in the FCS Kickoff Classic.
As we do every year, we will preview the biggest games of the weekend and give our official predictions. Let's get the year started and preview the biggest FCS games of the Week 0 schedule.
No. 5 Incarnate Word at Nicholls
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN2)
It may only be Week 0, but there's plenty on the line as Incarnate Word and Nicholls open the season in an important Southland Conference game. This game determined the autobid two years ago and could have postseason implications once again, depending on the result. It also serves as the head coaching debut for Tommy Rybacki and the first chance for UIW to prove all the preseason hype was deserved.
Two key matchups will define this game. The first being UIW's explosive offense against a stout Nicholls defense. Quarterback Richard Munoz will step into the full-time starting role for the Cardinals, but he has the luxury of being surrounded by some of the best athletes at the FCS level. All-American wide receiver Jalen Walthall is now paired with former All-American Chedon James, while former Southland Offensive Player of the Year Jaylon Spears will lead the UIW rushing attack.
It'll be important for a very experienced Nicholls front seven to make Munoz uncomfortable in the pocket. The Colonels are led by defensive tackle Rasheed Lovelace and linebacker Jake Dalmado, along with multiple other starters from last season's unit that ranked No. 14 nationally in yards per play allowed.
It's the other key matchup that makes me a bit worried going into Saturday. UIW's defense features 11 returning players who played over 200 snaps, along with multiple key transfers. Linebacker David Powers (Wofford), EDGE Michael Pleas (UT Martin), and defensive back Tyler Morton (Nicholls) should all play a major role for the Cardinals. The Colonels will also have a new starting quarterback in Deuce Hogan, who has seen limited action at the college level. Does the Nicholls offense have enough firepower to hang with UIW's offense? That's my biggest question this weekend.
This is a must-win game for UIW. The Cardinals have received a ton of preseason hype, and rightfully so, but now they will have to deliver in a major conference game on the road in Week 0. I think the UIW defense will make things tough on the Nicholls offense, while the offense just has too many playmakers for the Colonels to have an answer for all four quarters.
Prediction: Incarnate Word (34-17)
No. 10 Tarleton State at Portland State
Kickoff: 3:30 pm CT (ESPN2)
It's an important year for head coach Bruce Barnum, who has not finished with a winning record since 2015. The Vikings return 13 significant contributors, but will have a new starting quarterback in Gabe Downing, who only appeared in one game last season. Luckily, he will have multiple experienced wide receivers to utilize against an extremely talented Tarleton State defense. Downing is going to have to be special on Saturday if the Vikings are going to pull off the upset.
The worrisome matchup is Portland State's defense, which ranked No. 129 nationally in YPP allowed, against the Tarleton State offense. Victor Gabalis is back after throwing for 2,883 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Despite losing his top target in Darius Cooper, the Texans should have a loaded receiving core. Cody Jackson is a rising star, while D2 transfer T'iar Young could also emerge as a breakout player on the outside.
It's really Tarleton State's defense that could be the difference here. The Texans return 18 players who played over 200 snaps last season, headlined by All-American defensive tackle Brandon Tolvert and cornerback Kasyus Kurns. Frostburg State transfer Yasir Holmes may step into a superstar role off the edge, while another D2 transfer in Stephen Woods Jr. is primed to shine in a starting role.
Tarleton State should make a statement this weekend, but Portland State has been known to keep things interesting in a few key games. Regardless, the Texans should win this one convincingly and have their sights set on proving they are a national contender after a quarterfinal run last season.
Prediction: Tarleton State (42-21)
North Carolina Central vs Southern
Kickoff: 6:30 pm CT (ABC)
You'll want to be tuned into ABC at 6:30 pm CT for this major HBCU matchup. Both teams were one game away from winning their respective conferences and will enter this year with championship expectations once again.
It starts with Southern's rushing attack, which has been a key piece to the Jaguars' offense. The Jaguars were 7-0 last season when topping 150 or more yards on the ground. It'll be LSU transfer Trey Holly leading the revamped running back room. He's the all-time leading rusher in Louisiana high school history with over 10,500 career rushing yards. Holly's importance is further increased because the Jaguars are going to want to take the pressure off of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Woods.
On the other side, the Eagles will be led by redshirt senior Walker Harris, who had a solid season with 1,882 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He'll be surrounded by plenty of experience as NCCU returns nine offensive starters, including five offensive linemen who played over 485 snaps a season ago. New starting running back Chris Mosely could be a player to watch after averaging over 10 yards per carry in a backup role last season.
The x-factor could be FCS All-American defensive end Ckelby Givens, who led a Southern defense that ranked No. 9 nationally in yards per play allowed. Givens was the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year with 27.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The big question will be if NCCU's experienced offensive line can neutralize Givens or if another defensive lineman can step up as Givens draws a majority of the attention off the edge.
I think this game is extremely competitive early, but North Carolina Central checks a lot of boxes for me. The Eagles appear to be the more experienced, talented team in multiple key spots. I expect a big game from Walker Harris, while the Eagles' defense makes some big plays down the stretch to win a key HBCU matchup in Atlanta.
Prediction: North Carolina Central (31-20)
No. 8 UC Davis vs No. 11 Mercer
Kickoff: 6 pm CT (ESPN)
It's been a long time since we've had an FCS Kickoff game of this magnitude. Not only do we get a top 15 matchup, we get a game that could have postseason implications, along with two motivated teams to make it back to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
All eyes will be on redshirt freshman Caden Pinnick, who was tabbed as the next starting quarterback of the Aggies. He'll be protected by an offensive line that features four returning starters, along with an excellent WR1 in Samuel Gbatu Jr. and a loaded tight end room. It'll be important for Mercer's defensive line to make the young signal caller uncomfortable in the pocket. All-American Andrew Zock will be a name to watch after posting 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last year.
Senior quarterback DJ Smith is back for the Bears after a solid first season as the starter, which was limited due to injuries. If Smith can return to 100%, this offense could be dangerous, similar to what we saw early last year. The Bears also added Autavius Ison from Charleston Southern to solidify the rushing attack, while three significant contributors return at wide receiver.
The biggest matchup, in my opinion, will be the Mercer offensive line against the UC Davis defensive line. The Bears allowed 39 sacks last season, but were extremely young across the line of scrimmage. Three significant contributors return, along with some experienced transfer additions, so I think this unit should improve. The Aggies also reloaded on the defensive line, including two All-Ivy transfers in Derrell Porter and Jacob Psyk. If the Bears struggle to control the line of scrimmage, the Aggies have the talent to capitalize and make things tough on Saturday night.
I'm extremely high on UC Davis, but I think Mercer's defense will be one of the best units in the FCS once again, despite some turnover. The experience on the offensive line for UC Davis, along with some key players in the secondary (Rex Connors, Ty Richardson), will be the difference this weekend. I like the Aggies in a close game, that'll most likely come down to the fourth quarter.
Prediction: UC Davis (28-24)
