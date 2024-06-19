2024 Eastern Illinois Football Preview
2023 Record: 8-3 (4-2 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 18 (9 Off, 9 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 79
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 32
Returning All-Conference Players: MJ Flowers (1st Team; RB), Eli Mirza (1st Team; WR), Elijawah Tolbert (1st Team; LB), Pierce Holley (2nd Team; QB), Sebastian Pares (2nd Team; OL), Joel Barrows (2nd Team; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Kaleb Lyons (Morehead State; DB), Moses Alexander (Houston; DB), Joseph Solomon (Appalachian State; OL), Kiwaun Davis (Washington State; DB), Akili Hubbard (Kansas; DB), CJ Nelson (Houston; WR)
Eastern Illinois made a massive jump in the second season under head coach Chris Wilkerson. It was the Panthers' first winning season since 2017 and their highest win total since 2013. The Panthers enter next season with the most returning starters in the conference, which has Eastern Illinois primed for the first run to the FCS Playoffs since 2015.
Quarterback Pierce Holley will lead an extremely talented offensive unit that returns nine starters from last season. Holley completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,741 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023. His No. 1 target, wide receiver Eli Mirza, also returns after leading the team with 61 receptions for 721 receiving yards.
The rushing attack ranked No. 7 in the Big South-OVC but could take a huge step forward next season. Freshman All-American running back MJ Flowers returns after leading the Panthers with 854 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Kendi Young is expected to step into a larger role after seeing action in seven games last season.
The primary question surrounding the Panthers is offensive line development. Eastern Illinois ranked last in the conference with 35 sacks allowed in 2023 and, despite returning multiple starters, will need to see significant improvement on the line of scrimmage. Center Drew Wilder and guard Sebastian Pares will lead an offensive line unit that returns seven players who played over 140 snaps last season.
Defensively, the Panthers have an opportunity to be special next season as nine starters return from a unit that led the conference in scoring defense in 2023. Linebacker Elijawah Tolbert returns after back-to-back first-team All-Conference seasons. He led the Panthers with 87 total tackles last season. He will be joined by Anthony Shockey, who posted 56 total tackles and seven tackles for loss in 2023.
The Panthers will have to replace two key contributors in the secondary but signed former Morehead State defensive back Kaleb Lyons. Lyons earned FCS All-American honors after recording six interceptions last season. Lyons and returning starter Nick Coates will lead the secondary, while safeties Mark Aitken and Kaelin Drakeford will also return next season. Safety NiJhay Burt is a player to watch after making a significant impact last season with three interceptions.
Eastern Illinois must improve on the defensive line, as the Panthers ranked No. 7 in the Big South-OVC in sacks last season. Defensive tackle Drake Van Hyfte developed into a force last season, recording nine tackles for loss and five sacks. Defensive end Joel Barrows could be primed for a breakout season after recording 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in 2023.