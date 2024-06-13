2024 Lindenwood Football Preview
2023 Record: 3-7 (1-5 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 14 (7 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 77
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 87
Returning All-Conference Players: Jeff Caldwell (1st Team; WR), Kobe McClendon (2nd Team; DL), Ethan Stuhlsatz (2nd Team; LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jordan Knapke (Northern Colorado; DB), Reece Thomas (Kansas; WR), Ashtin Rustemeyer (Arkansas State; DL), Vincent King (Northern Colorado; LB), Nate Glantz (McNeese; QB), Tony Failla (SEMO; OL), Cameron Cooper (Colorado State; OL)
Lindenwood enters its third season at the FCS level after transitioning from the Division II level. The Lions are 2-8 in conference games over the last two seasons, including a 1-5 record last season. It is not uncommon for teams to struggle early in the transition, but the Lions hope to add more wins to their resume this season.
The offense will be led by All-Conference wide receiver Jeff Caldwell. He led the team with 599 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in only nine games last season. The offensive line will be a strength for the Lions as four starters return next season.
There are major question marks surrounding the other skill position talent as most are unproven entering the season. The biggest question surrounds who will be the starting quarterback for the Lions. Sophomore Carter Davis saw limited action a season ago, and the Lions added former McNeese quarterback Nate Glantz. Glantz played in six games last season, passing for 861 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Defensively, Lindenwood has experience at all three levels and could be primed for a major step forward next season. All-Conference defensive end Kobe McLendon led the Lion defense with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2023. He will lead a defensive line that returns four players with over 350 snaps played last season.
The leading tackler for Lindenwood, All-Conference linebacker Ethan Stuhlsatz, also returns for the Lions. Stuhlsatz recorded 70 total tackles in 10 games in 2023. The secondary returns two experienced players; safety Taylen Blaylock and cornerback Jayden Patrick. Blaylock led the team last season with three interceptions, while Patrick contributed five pass breakups.
Despite the returning talent, Lindenwood will need to see massive improvements defensively to compete in the conference next season. The Lions ranked last in the Big South-OVC in scoring defense and ranked No. 9 in total defense, allowing over 420 yards per game.
The Lions face a brutal three-game stretch to start the season, which means wins over Charleston Southern and Western Illinois in October will be the best opportunity to ensure the program's first multi-win conference record at the FCS level. If the Lions can build momentum by winning the games they are supposed to, Lindenwood will have a chance to pull off an upset in some of the biggest conference matchups down the stretch.