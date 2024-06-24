2024 SEMO Football Preview
2023 Record: 4-7 (3-3 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 13 (7 Off, 6 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 79
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 103
Returning All-Conference Players: Zack Gieg (1st Team; OL), Bryce Norman (1st Team; LB), DC Pippen (2nd Team; K)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jared Pedraza (Northwestern State; LB), Chris Daigre (Grambling State; DB), Justus Johnson (Murray State; DB), Tyler McMillan (Northwestern State; OL), Jalen Nettles (UAB; OL), Cam Pedro (Marshall; WR)
The 2023 season was plagued with injuries and defined by missed opportunities for the Redhawks, as SEMO lost four games by five points or less. Over the past five seasons, the Redhawks have won two conference championships and made three appearances in the FCS Playoffs, but they have lacked the consistency needed to become a yearly contender.
Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent returns after being limited to six games due to injury last season. DeLaurent exploded on the scene in 2022, throwing for 2,684 yards and 19 touchdowns. His experience will be a key factor for the Redhawks as multiple new players will be forced into important roles at the skill positions next season.
The biggest question mark for the Redhawks will be at running back after All-American Geno Hess' departure. Darrell Smith is the only returning running back with over 200 career rushing yards, but only saw action in four games last season. Former SMU running back Brandon Epton Jr. is expected to compete for the starting running back spot. He rushed for 535 yards and five touchdowns at Hutchinson C.C. in 2023.
The Redhawks will also have to replace their two leading wide receivers from last season. Jack Clinkenbeard returns after ranking third on the team with 315 receiving yards last season. Senior Dorian Anderson is expected to see an increased workload after playing in six games last season. He recorded over 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons at Shorter. Tristan Smith will join the rotation after spending two seasons at Hutchinson C.C., while another JUCO transfer, Wesley Corbitt, could also emerge as a productive target in 2024.
SEMO struggled defensively last season, ranking last in the Big South-OVC in total defense. Linebacker Bryce Norman will lead the defensive unit after earning first-team All-Conference honors in back-to-back seasons. Norman will be joined by former Northwestern State linebacker Jared Pedraza, who has recorded over 200 career tackles over the past five seasons.
The Redhawks struggled in the secondary last season, allowing over 300 yards per game, which ranked last in the conference. Cornerbacks Joedrick Lewis and Ty Leonard both return after leading the team in pass breakups last season. Senior Khalani Reddick also returns after starting a majority of the season at cornerback. If the Redhawks expect to compete for the conference title, improved secondary play will be one of the biggest factors.
SEMO ranked last in the conference with 14 sacks last season, as the Redhawks failed to develop an established pass rusher. The Redhawks added former Trinity Valley EDGE McCoy Casey, who recorded 11 sacks and 24 tackles for loss the past two seasons for the Cardinals. Sam Cook returns after ranking second on the team with two sacks last season. Defensive tackle Steven Lewis enters next season with over 30 career starts, including an All-Conference season in 2022.
SEMO's two biggest conference games will be played before the second week of October. If the defense takes a much-needed step forward, SEMO could be primed for another run to the FCS Playoffs under head coach Tom Matukewicz.