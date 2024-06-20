2024 Tennessee State Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (2-4 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 9 (7 Off, 2 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 113
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 24
Returning All-Conference Players: James Lowery (1st Team; K), Jordan Gant (2nd Team; RB), Jackson Foster (2nd Team; P), Eriq George (Freshman Of The Year; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jalal Dean (Tennessee Tech; WR), Keandre Booker (SEMO; LB), CJ Evans Jr. (Austin Peay; RB), JayT Jackson (Georgia State; DB), Tyler Jones (Missouri; DB), Connor Meadows (Tennessee; OL), Marvin Atuatasi (Morgan State; OL), Aiden Smith (Bryant; WR), Kierron Smith (Georgia Southern; DL)
Tennessee State finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017, which signaled another step forward for the Tigers under head coach Eddie George. Over the past two seasons, the Tigers have been in a position to win the conference entering the final week of October but have failed to capitalize on late-season opportunities.
Offensive inconsistency has prevented the Tigers from reaching their full potential the past two seasons. Tennessee State hired Travis Partridge as the new offensive coordinator as he looks to revamp an offense that ranked seventh in total offense in the Big South-OVC last season.
Quarterback Draylen Ellis returns for his third season at Tennessee State and will be the x-factor for this offense. If Ellis can find the same success he had at Austin Peay, then the Tigers can immediately become a contender. Ellis started six games last season, recording 1,075 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, 252 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns.
Ellis will have plenty of weapons to utilize as the Tigers return multiple starters at wide receiver and running back. Running back Jordan Gant returns after his Freshman All-American season in 2023. He led the Tigers with 553 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns last season. He will be joined by former Austin Peay running back CJ Evans Jr., who has over 1,300 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Tigers return three wide receivers with starting experience, led by senior Dayron Johnson, who ranked second on the team with 349 receiving yards in 2023. Karate Brenson and Delanie Majors also return after combining for 426 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Former Tennessee Tech wide receiver Jalal Dean is a name to watch after posting a career-high 323 receiving yards last season. The offensive line is the biggest question mark for Tennessee State, but the Tigers signed plenty of experience by adding six transfers to the room this offseason.
Tennessee State's defense has consistently been one of the top units in the conference over the past two seasons. The Tigers led the OVC in total defense two seasons ago and ranked third in the conference last season. There will be plenty of defensive turnover next season as cornerback Fondren Hollis III and defensive tackle Lathun Snipes are the only two returning starters.
The Tigers added eight defensive transfers but have multiple players from last season who will be forced into bigger roles in 2024. Defensive tackle Jalen Bell returns after missing last season with an injury but was a two-time All-Conference selection at Mississippi Valley State. There will be a question mark after Terrell Allen's departure to Tulane. Last season, defensive lineman Eriq George earned Freshman All-American honors and could step into a much larger role in 2024. A name to watch is Keandre Booker, who brings plenty of experience after recording 92 tackles and 20 tackles for loss at SEMO.
The secondary loses four starters but will return multiple key contributors who played significant snaps last season. Jalen McClendon is expected to step into a larger role at cornerback and compete for the starting job across from Hollis III. Defensive backs Dion Villiers and Boogie Trotter are primed for breakout seasons at safety and nickel, while former Georgia State defensive JayT Jackson will push for a starting job this offseason.
Head coach Eddie George made necessary changes to his offensive staff, which could be the key for the Tigers to once again compete for the conference title. The 2024 season could define George's tenure in Nashville, as the Tigers are expected to compete for the first conference championship since 1999.