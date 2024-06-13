2024 UT Martin Football Preview
2023 Record: 8-3 (5-1 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 14 (8 Off, 6 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 28
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 26
Returning All-Conference Players: Drake Carroll (1st Team; OL), Oshae Baker (1st Team; DB), DeVonte Tanksley (2nd Team; WR), Vance Van Every (2nd Team; OL), Jaylon Sharpe (2nd Team; LB), JaMichael McGoy (2nd Team; DB), Narkel LeFlore (2nd Team; KR)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Patrick Smith (Vanderbilt; RB), Rashad Raymond (VMI; RB), Deshawn McKnight (Appalachian State; DL), Xavier McIver (East Carolina DL), Bryce Bailey (Middle Tennessee State; WR), Jaden Moore (Tulsa; LB), Dashaun Davis (Appalachian State; WR), Chris Rhodes (Arkansas; DB)
The 2024 season is crucial for the Skyhawks after winning at least a share of the conference title each of the last three seasons, but only have one postseason appearance in that span. UT Martin lost some major contributors from 2023, including All-American running back Sam Franklin and All-American defensive end Daylan Dotson. Despite these losses, UT Martin still has 14 returning starters from a team that was one of the only FCS teams to rank top 30 in both team offense and team defense (YPP). The Skyhawks also added 19 transfers (17 FBS) in what can only be interpreted as a move to try and make a run to the FCS Playoffs.
UT Martin returns most of the main offensive contributors from a season ago. The offense will be led by quarterback Kinkead Dent. Dent had a solid season in 2023, throwing for 2,295 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. While Dent was solid last season, UT Martin will want to see him take the next step and improve his accuracy next season after only completing 54.2% of his passes.
The Skyhawks also return three wide Receivers who played over 500 snaps in 2023. DeVonte Tanksley, Trevonte Rucker, and Zoe Roberts all return next season and form one of the best wide receiver cores in the conference. Tanksley led the group with 698 receiving yards, while Roberts led the team with six touchdowns.
The interior offensive line returns a ton of experience, as the Skyhawks have three starters with nearly 2,400 career snaps. The group is led by All-Conference guard Drake Carroll and All-Conference center Vance Van Every. Offensive tackle is a question mark entering next season, but the foundation is there to have another impressive offensive line unit.
The biggest task for the Skyhawk offense will be to replace All-American running back Sam Franklin. Narkel Leflore returns after seeing action in 11 games last season. Leflore recorded 382 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry in his reserve role. UT Martin also added some experienced options out of the transfer portal. Former VMI running back Rashad Raymond and former Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith both join the running back rotation next season.
Defensively, the Skyhawks return multiple key contributors in the secondary. Oshae Baker and JaMichael McGoy form one of the best cornerback duos in the conference after All-Conference seasons in 2023. Tevin Shipp, Jaylon Sharpe, and Chris Hunter Jr. give UT Martin the most experienced linebacker room in the conference next season. The three combined for over 175 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss last season.
The defensive line will be the biggest question mark next season after the Skyhawks lost multiple starters who combined for almost 40 tackles for loss last season. Despite adding almost 20 players from the portal, UT Martin only signed two transfer defensive linemen. This signals confidence in the returning talent, including Freshman All-American Charles Perkins. Perkins could be one of the breakout stars next season after recording four sacks in less than 200 snaps in 2023. The Skyhawks also return Davonte Murray, Taylor Burton, and Christian Dowell on the defensive line. If all the pieces come together, the Skyhawks have a chance to be even better than they were a year ago.