2024 Western Illinois Football Preview
2023 Record: 0-11 (0-8 MVFC)
Returning Starters: 12 (4 Off, 8 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 128
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 128
Returning All-Conference Players: Juan DelaCruz (Honorable Mention; LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Christian Pierce (Delaware; DB), Christian Anaya (Montana State; WR), Isaiah Foote (East Carolina; OL), Keion Battle (Illinois; WR), Thomas Brunner (Wisconsin; DL), Shawn Shipman (St. Thomas; RB), Jalen Riven (Toledo; LB), Jeremiah Piper (Western Michigan; DB)
Western Illinois will officially transition to the Big South-OVC after 15 years in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Leathernecks have struggled to find success over the past five seasons, with a combined record of 4-47 in that time span. This includes 24 consecutive losses and back-to-back winless seasons.
The program will enter 2024 with a fresh start as new head coach Joe Davis takes over the program. Davis spent the last two seasons as the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois. He has played a role in the development of multiple outstanding FCS quarterbacks, Pierce Holley and Jeff Undercuffler, who earned FCS Freshman All-American honors.
Western Illinois finished last season ranked dead last in the FCS in total offense and defense. There is a lot of work to do if Davis wants to rebuild this program over the next few seasons. The Leathernecks return five offensive linemen who played over 300 snaps last season but will have to completely reload at the skill positions.
One of the biggest offensive additions this offseason was former St. Thomas running back Shawn Shipman. Shipman is a two-time All-Conference selection and rushed for over 1,600 yards over the past two seasons for the Tommies. Senior Nathan Lamb is expected to step into the starting quarterback role after seeing action in seven games last season. Before signing with Western Illinois, Lamb recorded 4,659 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and 23 rushing touchdowns at College of Sequoias.
The defense returns more experience, led by All-MVFC linebacker Juan DelaCruz. DelaCruz has recorded 180 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in his career. He will be joined by linebacker Ryan Crandall, who returns after posting 66 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2023. The Leathernecks return multiple starters in the secondary, including defensive backs KJ Coleman and Bradyn Smith. Smith led the Leathernecks with 73 total tackles last season, while Coleman posted a career-high 46 tackles.
The Leathernecks have an excellent opportunity to win their first game in three seasons on Sep. 28 against McKendree University. If Western Illinois can end its losing streak, it could give the Leathernecks some much-needed momentum ahead of conference play.