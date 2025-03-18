2025 Lindenwood Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (4-4 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Jed Stugart (8th Season, 41-38)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Lindenwood's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Appalachian State and Miami (OH), two FCS non-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Lindenwood is below.
Aug. 28: St. Thomas
Sep. 6: at Appalachian State
Sep. 13: at Charleston Southern
Sep. 20: Stony Brook
Sep. 27: at Miami (OH)
Oct. 4: UT Martin
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Tennessee Tech
Oct. 25: Gardner-Webb
Nov. 1: at Tennessee State
Nov. 8: at Western Illinois
Nov. 15: Eastern Illinois
Nov. 22: at SEMO
*Italics indicate conference matchups
