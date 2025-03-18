Fcs Football Central

2025 Lindenwood Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-7 (4-4 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Jed Stugart (8th Season, 41-38)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Lindenwood's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Appalachian State and Miami (OH), two FCS non-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Lindenwood is below.

Aug. 28: St. Thomas

Sep. 6: at Appalachian State

Sep. 13: at Charleston Southern

Sep. 20: Stony Brook

Sep. 27: at Miami (OH)

Oct. 4: UT Martin

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Tennessee Tech

Oct. 25: Gardner-Webb

Nov. 1: at Tennessee State

Nov. 8: at Western Illinois

Nov. 15: Eastern Illinois

Nov. 22: at SEMO

*Italics indicate conference matchups

