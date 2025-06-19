2025 OVC-Big South Football Preview
It's time for a new season, and the association between the Big South and OVC will now operate as the OVC-Big South. There are plenty of interesting storylines that will headline the upcoming 2025 season.
UT Martin aims to win a share of its fifth consecutive conference championship, the longest streak in program history. Tennessee Tech made waves with an outstanding transfer portal haul, but will the Golden Eagles break through for their first postseason appearance since 2011?
What should the expectations be for Tennessee State after Eddie George's departure? Will Lindenwood or Western Illinois be able to challenge for a share of the conference championship?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries early in the season, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the OVC-Big South ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Charleston Southern
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 115th
Defensive YPP: 45th
Projected SOS: 31st
Key Returners:
- Chris Rhone (WR): 35 receptions, 593 receiving yards, 16.9 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Tyson Greenwade (RB): 101 carries, 467 rushing yards, 4.6 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Steve Zayachkowsky (LB): 80 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF
- Chandler Perry (S): 25 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 2 FRs
- David Portu (DL): 36 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 8 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (3)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Avery Dixon (Bryant, DB)
- Ke'Marion Baldwin (James Madison, RB)
- Hugo Gil (Temple, DT)
- Jason Hertz (Appalachian State, DT)
- Josiah Wyatt (Appalachian State, DE)
- Malik McKenzie (UNC Pembroke, DL)
- Lek Powell (Sheppard, QB)
- Tyler Smith (Tuskegee, DB)
- Canii Tucker (Chowan, DB)
Eastern Illinois
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 76th
Defensive YPP: 100th
Projected SOS: 57th
Key Returners:
- Cooper Willman (WR): 66 receptions, 955 receiving yards, 14.5 YPC, 8 receiving TDs
- Joseph Solomon (OL): 641 total snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 20 QB pressures allowed
- Phoenix Porter (LB): 68 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs
- Drake Van Hyfte (DT): 25 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 QBHs
- Moses Alexander (CB): 35 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 2 FRs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jihad McCall (Morehead State, DB)
- Dante Thompson (Robert Morris, OL)
- Bruce Mitchell (Mississippi Valley State, DB)
- Charles Kellom (Akron, RB)
- Nick Vecchiarelli (Marist, DB)
- Jerry Addo-Boateng (Defiance, CB)
- Cole LaCrue (Wisconsin, QB)
Gardner-Webb
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 96th
Defensive YPP: 87th
Projected SOS: 39th
Key Returners:
- Anthony Lowe (WR): 40 receptions, 523 receiving yards, 13.1 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Aaron McIver (OL): 839 total snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 9 QB pressures allowed
- Antonio O'Berry (DE): 37 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 9 QBHs
- Robert Holtz (DE): 34 tackles, 7 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 QBHs
- Wendall McClain (S): 36 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (3)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (3)
- S (2)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Cole Pennington (Marshall, QB)
- Markel Fortenberry (Liberty, WR)
- Chris Lofton (James Madison, WR)
- Cahari Haynes (Appalachian State, LB)
- Nate Hampton (Liberty, QB)
- Jalen Harris (Coastal Carolina, WR)
Lindenwood
2024 Record: 5-7 (4-4 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 42nd
Defensive YPP: 111th
Projected SOS: 52nd
Key Returners:
- Nate Glantz (QB): 58.9% comp, 2,333 passing yards, 17 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 6 rushing TDs
- Steve Hall (RB): 111 carries, 808 rushing yards, 7.3 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- Jayden Patrick (CB): 34 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 9 PBUs
- Kobe McClendon (DL): 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF
- Eric Gant (S): 37 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 7 PBUs, 2 FRs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (1)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Aiden Knapke (Washington State, DB)
- Mason Jones (Nebraska, DB)
- Jacques Wyatt (SEMO, WR)
- Joshua Robinson (Austin Peay, OL)
- Eli Freeman (Ball State, OL)
- DeVonta Owens (Temple, DB)
Southeast Missouri State
2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 71st
Defensive YPP: 27th
Projected SOS: 44th
Key Returners:
- Cam Pedro (WR): 84 receptions, 897 receiving yards, 10.7 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Payton Brown (RB): 63 carries, 310 rushing yards, 4.9 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- McCoy Casey (EDGE): 61 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5 sacks, 9 QBHs, 2 PBUs
- Nasim Cairo (DT): 40 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 11 QBHs, 1 FF
- Justus Johnson (CB): 20 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (3)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kam Robinson (Central Arkansas, WR)
- David Jones (Grambling State, DB)
- Chris Farrell (Kent State, OL)
- JD Sherrod (Kent State, QB)
- Tahj Summey (VMI, DB)
- Jamauri Chislom (Memphis, TE)
- Angel Munoz (New Mexico State, DB)
- Blaine Anderson (Valdosta State, DB)
Tennessee State
2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 75th
Defensive YPP: 24th
Projected SOS: 73rd
Key Returners:
- Meonta Kimbrough (DT): 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FF
- Anthony Smith (OL): 503 total snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 12 QB pressures allowed
- Spencer Roof (S): 21 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 FFs, 1 FR
- Camani Cobbs (DB): 7 tackles, 3 PBUs, 27 targets, 14 catches allowed, 0 TDs allowed
- Lathun Snipes (DT): 29 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PBU
*Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to four games last season due to injury*
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (0)
- TE (1)
- OL (1)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ravon Johnson (Alabama A&M, EDGE)
- Brendan Hale (Southern Utah, DB)
- Kendric Rhymes (Southern, RB)
- Caleb McCreary (Troy, QB)
- Jackson Howell (Alabama, OL)
- Breon Brown (James Madison, OL)
- Jayden Cook (Kansas State, CB)
- Alijah Bivans (Towson, LB)
Tennessee Tech
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 78th
Defensive YPP: 23rd
Projected SOS: 70th
Key Returners:
- D.J. Linkins (WR): 49 receptions, 631 receiving yards, 12.9 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Aidan Littles (RB): 63 carries, 389 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Tim Coutras (S): 59 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Kanstin Brooks (DT): 30 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Aaron Swafford (LB): 66 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 FFs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (3)
- CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington, QB)
- Noah Robinson (Robert Morris, WR)
- Richie Munoz (Weber State, QB)
- Darius Meeks (Grambling State, OL)
- Bryant Williams (Tennessee State, WR)
- Stefon Young-Rolle (Alabama State, DL)
- Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois, OL)
- Andrew Smith (Alcorn State, S)
- Leon Thomas (Charleston Southern, DB)
UT Martin
2024 Record: 9-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 48th
Defensive YPP: 31st
Projected SOS: 36th
Key Returners:
- JaMichael McGoy Jr. (CB): 43 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 18 PBUs, 1 FF
- LaMarion Pierce (CB): 49 tackles, 2 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs
- Josiah Tingley (OL): 862 total snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 14 QB pressures allowed
- Jacob Stevenson (S): 67 tackles, 1 TFL, 7 PBUs
- Keyshawn Johnson (EDGE): 24 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 5 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (0)
- TE (0)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Tah Banda (Lamar, LB)
- Jeff Miller (West Georgia, OL)
- John Gentry (Sam Houston, RB)
- Mike Moment (Western Kentucky, OL)
- Jase Bauer (Sam Houston, QB)
- Misan Sisk (Mississippi Valley State, OL)
- Phaizon Wilson (Arkron, WR)
- Jordan Johnson (Southern Miss, S)
- Trevon Tate (Clarion, WR)
- Armoni Goodwin (UAB, RB)
Western Illinois
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Offensive YPP: 22nd
Defensive YPP: 127th
Projected SOS: 53rd
Key Returners:
- Brandon Lanier (TE): 28 receptions, 219 receiving yards, 7.8 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Jalen Riven (DL): 38 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR
- Christian Pierce (DB): 54 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 FF
- Peyton Bradford (DE): 25 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 FFs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (1)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kevin Washington Jr. (Bethune-Cookman, LB)
- Fabo Baez (Stetson, WR)
- Esteban Guillory (Murray State, DB)
- Steven Oberst (Stetson, DL)
- LeBron Morgan (UT Martin, DB)
- Jerrod Cameron (UMass, DB)
- Markell Holman (Saint Francis, RB)
- AJ Harris (Walsh, WR)
- Michael Forney (Black Hills State, OL)
- James Durand (Wisconsin, OL)
Predicted Order of Finish:
1. Tennessee Tech
2. UT Martin
3. SEMO
4. Lindenwood
5. Western Illinois
6. Gardner-Webb
T7. Eastern Illinois
T7. Tennessee State
9. Charleston Southern
The groundwork was laid last season as Tennessee Tech exceeded all expectations in Bobby Wilder's first season. Defense will once again be a strength for this team, but the offense is primed to take a huge step forward. The Golden Eagles addressed their need at quarterback, while also loading up on offensive weapons for their new signal caller. The stage is set for Tennessee Tech to make a run, and I expect this team to deliver.
Five different teams have won a share of the conference title over the past two seasons, so expect a tight race down the stretch. UT Martin and SEMO have shown the ability to develop young talent and reload through the portal year after year, giving both programs a strong chance to push for another postseason appearance. Lindenwood and Western Illinois showed promise at times last year, making them intriguing dark horse options next season. Too many questions surround the rest of the conference, but Gardner-Webb could be an interesting team to watch outside of the top contenders. - Zach McKinnell
Tennessee Tech enters next season as the heavy favorite for me. The Golden Eagles rode a terrific defense to a share of the conference title a year ago, and much of that defense returns. Combine that with one of the best transfer portal classes in the FCS, and I expect them to make a push for a top 16 seed.
UT Martin and SEMO should be overlooked in this conference race, but both teams have major question marks that need to be answered. Lindenwood could be a dark horse next season, returning the best quarterback-running back duo in the conference with Steve Hall and Nate Glantz. - Timothy Rosario
