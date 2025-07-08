2025 Tennessee Tech Football Preview
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Bobby Wilder (2nd season, 7-5)
Returning All-Conference Players: Tim Coutras (DB), Theron Gaines (DE), Aaron Swafford (LB), Tremel Jones (KR)
* Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois, OL) and Noah Robinson (Robert Morris, WR) earned All-Conference honors last season at their previous institutions
Notable Incoming Transfers: Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington, QB), Noah Robinson (Robert Morris, WR), Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois, OL), Q'Daryius Jennings (Murray State, RB), Bryant Williams (Tennessee State, WR), Maurice Lapierre (Alabama State, DE), Tyler Swann (Alabama State, DT), Tre Holloway (Wheeling, WR), Maury Sullivan (Washburn, WR), Jace Wilson (Texas Southern, QB), Chima Iwuagwu (West Texas A&M, DT), Gavin Bryson (Central Connecticut State, DB)
In his first season, head coach Bobby Wilder led Tennessee Tech to its best season since 2011. The Golden Eagles finished 7-5, 6-2 in conference, winning a share of the Big South-OVC title, but were left on the outside looking in for the postseason. This team improved throughout the year, finishing with the No. 1 scoring defense, rushing defense, and rushing offense in conference play. Now, the focus shifts to the second year under Wilder. The chance to capitalize on the momentum of last year and make a push to be recognized on the national stage.
The biggest weakness for this team in 2024 was quarterback play and the passing game. It was extremely inconsistent throughout the year, never good enough to become a true threat nationally. Tennessee Tech looks to remedy this after landing three quarterbacks in the portal, all of whom started at their previous institutions.
Eastern Washington transfer Kekoa Visperas is the favorite to start after shining in spring practices, but the Golden Eagles also added Texas Southern's Jace Wilson and Weber State's Richie Munoz. Visperas passed for over 2,000 yards last year with 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Most notably, he led the nation in completion percentage, completing over 74% of his passes. Munoz had a stellar season at Weber State, finishing with over 2,500 passing yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. Wilson was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2023, throwing for 1,633 yards and 10 touchdowns. It appears to be Visperas' job to lose, but the Golden Eagles have completely flipped their quarterback room into one of the most talented in the country.
The Golden Eagles return two significant contributors at running back. Aidan Littles and Torin Baker combined for over 600 yards and five touchdowns last season. Texas Southern transfer Quintell Quinn joins the room after rushing for 651 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Golden Eagles also added Murray State transfer Q'Daryius Jennings and Wake Forest transfer Kennedy Fauntleroy. Fauntleroy saw limited action at Wake Forest, but started his career at the D3 level, where he was a first-team All-ODAC selection after rushing for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023.
There will be no shortage of talent at wide receiver as D.J. Linkins and Tremel Jones return after leading the team in receiving last season. Linkins has posted over 1,000 yards over the past two years, giving the Golden Eagles a dangerous 6-foot-4 option on the outside. Jones also serves as a special-teams weapon, posting over 500 return yards in 2024. To further solidify the room, Tennessee State transfer Bryant Williams and Robert Morris' Noah Robinson were signed out of the portal. Robinson was a first-team All-NEC selection last season, while Williams posted over 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year.
Along with their Division I additions, the Golden Eagles may have struck gold with a pair of Division II transfers at wide receiver. Tre Holloway was a standout wide receiver and kick returner at Wheeling, earning All-MEC honors at both positions. He led the Cardinals with 785 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, adding another 620 kick return yards and two return touchdowns. Maury Sullivan joins the room after two seasons at Washburn, where he recorded 61 receptions for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns in 20 career games.
The offensive line unit returns three starters, led by offensive tackle Logan Weedman and guard Nason Simmons. Both players played over 650 snaps last season, while guard Christian Thomas played 436 snaps, seeing action in 11 games. The Golden Eagles added Eastern Illinois transfer Drew Wilder, who was a second-team All-Big South-OVC selection at center last season. Coastal Carolina transfer Tyler Wagner is expected to push for playing time after seeing limited action for the Chanticleers. Senior Gabriel Hecht could be an important depth piece after playing over 100 snaps last year.
Tennessee Tech had one of the best defenses in the country last season, and despite losing three key players to the FBS, the Golden Eagles return at least seven starters and 15 players who played over 180 snaps in 2024. It all starts with the secondary, which will be led by All-Conference safety Tim Coutras. In the past two seasons, he's recorded over 100 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 10 pass breakups. Both starting cornerbacks, Devin Hunter and Toby Bolton, return after playing over 490 snaps as sophomores. Senior Jalin Shephard is back at safety, where he logged 493 snaps and started seven games.
At linebacker, senior Aaron Swafford returns as an All-Conference contributor. Swafford has 138 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions over the past two years. Expect Kalvyn Crummie to take on a larger role next to Swafford after an excellent junior campaign. The Golden Eagles also added three FBS transfers to solidify the depth, but none bring any significant playing experience.
The defensive line features six players who played over 180 snaps in 2024. Defensive tackle Kanstin Brooks posted 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, proving to be a disruptive interior force for the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech has some nice experience at defensive end with the duo of Hudson Tucker and Theron Gaines. Tucker enters next season with 22.5 career tackles for loss and 11 sacks, while Gaines will assume a much bigger role after Daniel Rickert's departure.
The Golden Eagles added a trio of Alabama State transfers in Stefon Young-Rolle, Maurice Lapierre and Tyler Swann, all of whom played over 200 snaps last season. Chima Iwuagwu and Cash DeVaughn bring plenty of experience from the Division II level, and both should compete for playing time at defensive tackle.
Tennessee Tech's schedule sets up nicely with its two biggest conference games at home against SEMO and UT Martin. An out-of-conference game against Chattanooga provides an opportunity to get a resume-building win for the FCS Playoffs. The Golden Eagles have the talent to expect to win another conference title and return to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2011.
