FCS Football Podcast: Tennessee Tech Head Coach Bobby Wilder
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
Tennessee Tech head coach Bobby Wilder joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI ahead of the 2025 college football season.
In his first season, Wilder led the Golden Eagles to a 7-5 overall record, winning a share of the Big South-OVC title. It was the first conference championship and the most single-season wins for the Golden Eagles since 2011.
The two discuss:
- His first season as head coach at Tennessee Tech
- Winning a share of the Big South-OVC title
- Importance of the quarterback position in college football
- Updating the current quarterback battle at Tennessee Tech
- The next steps for Tennessee Tech to become a playoff contender
- Most improved positional groups during spring practice
- Establishing a winning culture at a new program
- Biggest learning experiences as the head coach at Old Dominion
- Importance of social media presence in college football
- And much more
