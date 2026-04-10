FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Multiple Top JUCO Prospects Earn Offers From FCS Programs

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

As spring practice winds down, recruits are still continuing to get on campus to visit schools and meet with their coaching staff. I caught up with some of the latest JUCO prospects who received an offer from an FCS program.

Christian Barrett | 2027 | CB | 6'3" 190 lbs | Georgia Military College | Milledgeville, GA

Barrett received his latest offer from Western Illinois on Wednesday after he spoke with cornerbacks coach Elven Walker.

“Coach Walker hit me up and told me that I am a big physical corner, and he would love to have me be a part of his unit,” Barrett said. “I’m hearing from a bunch of schools right now, mainly Western Illinois, North Dakota State, Rhode Island, Southern Illinois, and UMass.”

He also has an offer from McNeese. Last season, he finished with 10 tackles, one pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.

#AGTG after a great conversation with @CoachWalkerIV blessed to receive a offer from western Illinois pic.twitter.com/v1TR5gHl85 — Christian Barrett 🦍 (@Christian11__) April 8, 2026

Deagan Hodgson | 2026 | OL | 6'6" 325 lbs | Feather River College | Quincy, CA

Hodgson received his first Division I offer from Western Illinois on Wednesday after speaking with offensive line coach Brad Wilson.

“Coach Wilson called me, and the conversation went pretty well. He told me the logistics of everything, with how much they’d give me and a timeline of when I need to commit by. My recruitment is going well. It was pretty slow until I got the offer, but now it’s picking up a bit,” Hodgson said.

He has been hearing from Eastern Kentucky, Idaho State, Mercyhurst, Indiana State, West Florida, and Valparaiso. Last season, he was named a Northern California Football Conference Pacific 7 First Team selection.

Damian Perea | 2026 | OL | 6'6" 325 lbs | Los Medanos College | Pittsburg, CA

Perea received his latest offer from Murray State on Wednesday after speaking with offensive line coach Ben Thomas.

“Coach Thomas called me to offer me, and the conversation went well and smoothly. He told me he trusts my capabilities and thinks I am a great fit for them. Most importantly, he asked if I love football,” Perea said. “My recruiting is heating up. It started with NAIA and Division II schools, and it is now reaching the FCS realm.”

He also has offers from North Alabama and Gardner-Webb. Last season, he was named a Northern California Football Conference Pacific 7 First Team selection.

Carlos Pardo | 2027 | IOL | 6'3" 300 lbs | Northeastern Oklahoma A&M | Miami, OK

Pardo received his latest offer from Tennessee State on Tuesday after he was in Nashville for his official visit with the Tigers and meeting with head coach Reggie Barlow.

“I met with Coach Barlow, who told me he’s giving me a full ride! I really connected with Coach Mac (Offensive line coach Macander Dieudonne) while I was there. They both seem like great coaches. My visit was great. The highlights were definitely the food they had down here in Nashville, and also getting to meet the coaches and checking out the big campus they had,” Pardo said.

He also has an offer from Western Illinois. Last season, he was named a Southwest Junior College Football Conference Honorable Mention selection.

Kylyn Bryant | 2026 | OL | 6'7" 295 lbs | Highland CC | Highland, KS

Bryant received his latest offer from Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday after he spoke with offensive line coach Frank Sutton.

“I had a very honest and straightforward conversation with Coach Sutton. He kept it real with me and didn’t try to oversell anything, which I respect. We had a good dialogue about the program and expectations, and it showed me the type of culture they have.

"My recruitment is going well. I’m continuing to build strong relationships with the coaching staff, staying focused on development, and taking the process seriously. I’m looking for the right fit both athletically and academically, and I’m open to opportunities where I can compete and contribute early,” Bryant said.

“I’ve been hearing from Albany, Stetson, Texas State, Houston Christian University, Albany State, Virginia University of Lynchburg, and Louisiana Tech.”

He also has an offer from Charleston Southern and has a scheduled visit to Stetson.

Ryan White | 2027 | IOL | 6'3" 300 lbs | Northwest Mississippi CC | Senatobia, MS

White received his latest offer from Jackson State on April 1, after he spoke with Tigers offensive line coach Manny Ramirez.

“Coach Ramirez called and told me about the opportunity to play for Jackson State. He and I have built a relationship since my senior year in high school. He wanted to let me know that he had an opportunity open for me to come and ball for him,” White said.

“I’m hearing from schools around the Sun Belt Conference, such as Old Dominion, Southern Miss, and Georgia State, as well as some FCS programs.”

He is planning on visiting the Tigers and Southern Miss. White also has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

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