JUCO All-American OL Deagan Hodgson Commits To Western Illinois

The relationship a recruit builds with a position coach can go a long way when the time comes for them to make the decision of where they will go to play.

For Feather River College (CA) All-American offensive lineman Deagan Hodgson, the relationship he has built with Western Illinois offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brad Wilson was the reason he committed to the Leathernecks on April 22.

“What led me to commit to Western Illinois was the opportunity that they’re giving me with my scholarship and the relationship I’ve built with Coach Wilson over the time he has been recruiting me. Also, it was just the right option for me,” Hodgson said of his commitment.

1000% committed!!! Thank you @CoachBWilson for the opportunity to play at Western Illinois!! pic.twitter.com/vlloxoJPhq — Deagan Hodgson (@DeaganHodgson) April 23, 2026

He received his offer from the Leathernecks on April 8, after receiving a call from Wilson.

“The recruiting process was definitely slow for me, and I was really just waiting to see what Division I schools would throw the bait for me, and Western Illinois was the first to do so. I had a great conversation with Coach Wilson when he called me. We have been in communication since around January and have built a great relationship with each other,” he added.

Recapping His All-American Season

Hodgson and the Golden Eagles had a remarkable 2025 season. He was named to the JCGridiron Ultimate All-American 3rd Team last season and helped lead Feather River to a 10-1 record and the Northern California Football Conference American Division championship, after finishing 1-9 the previous season.

“Last season was a complete turnaround compared to my freshman season, both in my personal development and the development of the team. Our culture was a lot better, my technique was a lot better compared to my freshman year, and I thank my own coaches for that.”

Hodgson has yet to visit Western Illinois, but his relationship with Wilson and his conversations with head coach Joe Davis put him at ease.

“I haven’t met with Coach Davis yet, but I have talked to him before, and everything went pretty well, just like with Coach Wilson."

Hodgson adds to the Leathernecks 2026 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 3 in the OVC-Big South Conference according to 247Sports.

The Leathernecks are looking to take a big step forward in their third season under head coach Joe Davis. Last season, they finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play, but won three of their final four games, including an impressive road win over Gardner-Webb.

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