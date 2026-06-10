Stillwater (MN) TE Carter Zollar Commits to Montana State

Stillwater (MN) tight end Carter Zollar began his summer camp schedule with a trip to Bozeman, Montana, on May 31 to camp with the FCS national champion Montana State Bobcats.

After performing well and meeting with tight ends coach Jordan Walsh, he received his second offer.

“I camped with the Bobcats and performed well! After the camp, I talked with Coach Walsh and Coach Vigen (head coach Brent Vigen), and they said they would call me shortly after, and then they did. Coach Walsh told me he loved what he saw at camp, and it was a no-brainer for him to offer me,” Zollar said.

His Decision To Commit To The Bobcats

The camp was an incredible experience for him, as he was able to not only meet the coaches but also some of the Bobcats’ players as well.

“The camp was great, and some of the highlights from it were getting to learn from the Montana State players, as well as the 1-on-1 part, which was really fun. I also got to meet with Coach Walsh and Coach Vigen. Every time I have talked to Coach Walsh, he’s been 100% transparent and been really personal. After the camp, Coach Vigen pulled my dad and me out, and we had a chat, and it was a great conversation.”

Zollar, who plays both wide receiver and tight end, heard everything he needed to in Bozeman, as he announced his commitment to Montana State on Saturday.

“The coaches and the culture really stood out to me when I was there and were a big reason why I knew this was the right place for me,” Zollar said.

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

The 2025 season was a tough one for the Ponies as they finished 3-6. However, Zollar had a good season, as he recorded 31 receptions for 528 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. He hopes that 2026 will be better, as he can now put his focus on it 100% since he has now committed.

“Last season went very well for me individually, but we had a lot of key injuries for our team that didn’t let us reach our full potential. The offseason has been going great, and I am glad that I can now fully focus on this upcoming season as I have found the place I want to be for college.”

Zollar adds to the Montana State 2027 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 99 in all of Division I, according to 247Sports, and includes three-star prospects quarterback Titus Vidlak and wide receiver Kase Betz.

Defensive lineman Dax Yeager, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, edge Dominick Webb, EDGE Laytin Erickson, running back DaKari Releford, defensive back Kei'Dryn Edmond, and offensive lineman Maciah Keene, round out the class.

Regular season highlights. @OJW_Scouting @PrepRedzoneMN @Ponies_Football @MNHSFBNETWORK

Stats

31 Rec

528 Yds

9 Tds

Missed weeks 5&6 with injury

Qb1 did not play weeks 7&8https://t.co/IzMOqKWah9 — Carter Zollar 2027 WR/TE (@Czollar83) October 19, 2025

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