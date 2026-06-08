Iowa All-State OT Reid Steger Commits to South Dakota State

Carroll (IA) Kuemper Catholic School offensive tackle Reid Steger announced his commitment to South Dakota State on Friday.

“There are many reasons I chose South Dakota State. For one, I love the coaches and staff because they are great people. I trust the program to make me the best I can be. I know the players who have gone to SDSU have been known to stay there. And out of every school I’ve been in contact with, they have believed in me the most,” Steger said.

Last summer on June 20, Steger attended a Jackrabbits prospect camp in Brookings, and after a great performance, he received an offer after he spoke with head coach Dan Jackson and offensive line coach Mike Bangston.

“When I first got offered at the SDSU camp, it was my first one, so I was very surprised and grateful to have that happen to me. I believe that they have a lot of faith in me.

"I have developed a really good relationship with Coach Bangston, and over time, I’ve gotten to know him, and I know I will enjoy being coached by him. And I really like Coach Jackson! He is really different than most head coaches you meet. Just spending time with him, I can tell that he really cares for the players and has a traditional feel to coaching.”

Extremely excited to announce that I am committed to South Dakota State. I want to thank all of the coaches and staff for giving me this opportunity!🐗@CoachBangSDSU @CoachDtjackson @CoachCalebBaker @CoachEidsness @Neisen73 @CoachSteinKHS pic.twitter.com/2lf5bLwUpr — Reid Steger (@ReidSteger27) June 5, 2026

Junior Day Visit To Brookings

In addition to the camp last summer, where he received his first offer, Steger has made a few other visits to Brookins. He was there on October for their game against North Dakota State, and again on January 17 for one of the Jackrabbits Junior Days. There, he was able to visit with the coaching staff and see everything South Dakota State has to offer.

“My junior day visit was great! I got to see more of the campus and facilities, as well as meet more of the coaches and become more accustomed to the program. I connected a lot with Coach Jackson, Coach Bangston, and Coach Baker (assistant offensive line coach Caleb Baker), which went well. I was able to get to know them more as people and understand what they’re about.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

The 2025 season was an incredible one for Kemper Catholic as they finished undefeated at 13-0 and won the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 2A State Championship over Van Meter 28-7.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Steger was named an Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) First Team All-State selection. That impressive season made programs take notice, and he added offers from Northern Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Army, and Navy.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Knights will be looking to make another run this season, and Steger believes they will be up to the challenge.

“Last season was great, the connections we made with the team were strong, and we had a great time winning the state title. The offseason is going well for me, and I am doing everything I can, the best way possible. We are looking very good for next season. I can tell the team chemistry is already great, and I know that we will be successful in as many ways.”

Steger adds to a Jackrabbits 2027 recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 79 nationally according to On3. The class includes three-star prospects in interior offensive lineman Seth Reinhardt, running back Zach Shatek, and tight end Jameson Smuda, among others.

https://t.co/yPk3kGDEyJ

Junior Season Highlights

2027 OL

6’6, 310

2A Champions (Iowa)

13-0 Record

1st Team All-State (IFCA)

1st Team All-State (SI Iowa)

1st Team All-State (Prep Redzone)

1st Team All-District 2A-2 — Reid Steger (@ReidSteger27) December 24, 2025

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