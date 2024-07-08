2024 Bryant Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (4-2 CAA)
Returning Starters: 7 (4 Off, 3 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 44
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 44
Returning All-Conference Players: Michael Otty (2nd Team; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Brayden Staggs (Northwestern State; OL), Jude Umunakwe (Monmouth; DB), Antuan Wells (Bethune-Cookman; OL), Jarrett Guest (Coastal Carolina; QB), Keegan Wilburn (Ohio; WR), Dorian Helm (UMass; DB), Jon Fagley (Temple; OL), Kaedric Cobbs (UTSA; RB)
Bryant became a full member of the NEC in 2012, and in 2022, the Bulldogs joined the Big South conference. After spending the 2023 season in the Big South - OVC, Bryant will join the CAA next season. Bryant had a solid season in 2023, finishing 4-2 in conference play, and was one of the FCS teams that finished Top 50 in both offensive and defensive yards per play. Despite the success in 2023, the Bulldogs only return seven starters next season, which has created a massive question mark entering the 2024 season.
All-Conference quarterback Zevi Eckhaus transferred to Washington State, leaving a void at the position. Junior Ridge Docekal saw limited action last season in a backup role to Eckhaus, recording 40 passing yards and one touchdown. Bryant also added former Coastal Carolina quarterback Jarrett Guest, who saw significant action for the Chanticleers due to injuries. In six games last season, Guest recorded 696 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in 2023. Guest is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job after showing his potential over the past two seasons at Coastal Carolina.
Running back Fabrice Mukendi returns after leading the Bulldogs with 393 rushing yards last season. He will be joined by Ryan Clark, who led the team with six rushing touchdowns in 2023. Landon Ruggieri will lead the wide receiver core after being limited to seven games last season. Ruggieri was a first-team All-Conference selection in 2022, setting the single-season school record with 65 receptions and 986 receiving yards.
The Bulldogs have two returning starters on the offensive line, Andrew Berkery and Jeff Woods, but added multiple linemen with experience from the transfer portal. Former Northwestern State offensive lineman Brayden Staggs has played over 1,000 career snaps and has experience at numerous positions along the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs also added Antuan Wells, who started almost every game for Bethune-Cookman over the past two seasons. Jon Fagley also joins the unit after seeing limited action in a rotational role at Temple in 2023.
Bryant enters next season with plenty of defensive question marks but will be led by All-Conference defensive tackle Michael Otty. Otty was a disrupting force on the interior, finishing last season with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Safety Chris Yates returns after seeing action in 32 games over the past three seasons. Yates finished third on the team with 54 total tackles and is expected to be the leader in the secondary next season.
Despite losing multiple starters this offseason, the Bulldogs return 10 players who played between 100 and 300 snaps last season. Defensive back Olatunde Mkparu posted 30 tackles and one interception last season and is expected to step into a more significant role in 2024. Avery Dixon and Dedric Walker are two returning defensive backs who showed promise last season for the Bulldogs.
Bryant added four Divison I transfers that should compete for starting roles on the defense next season. Monmouth defensive back Jude Umunakwe saw action in 17 games over four seasons with the Hawks. Former UConn EDGE Nathan Voorhis was a highly-touted three-star recruit and brings much-needed experience to the Bulldogs' front seven.
Bryant’s could struggle in its first season in the CAA due to inexperience and youth at key positions. The out-of-conference schedule does not give the Bulldogs room for error, highlighted by difficult matchups against Delaware, Holy Cross, and Brown. Bryant will face many of the projected CAA contenders in conference play, including New Hampshire, William & Mary, and Richmond. The following season projects as a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as the program aims to build a foundation to compete in the CAA over the next few seasons.