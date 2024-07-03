2024 Stony Brook Football Preview
2023 Record: 0-10 (0-8 CAA)
Returning Starters: 15 (8 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 87
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 123
Returning All-Conference Players: Anthony Johnson (3rd Team; WR)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Tyler Knoop (Georgetown; QB), Rudy Silvera (Long Island; DB), Tyson McCloud (Dartmouth; OLB), Jasiah Williams (Richmond; WR), Chance Knox (VMI; WR), Kris Caine (Old Dominion; DL), Deshawn Jones Jr. (Bowling Green; DB)
Stony Brook transitioned to Division I in 1999 and found instant success in the NEC and Big South. Over their first 13 seasons, the Seawolves won five conference titles, made two appearances in the FCS Playoffs, and won two postseason games. After joining the CAA in 2013, Stony Brook made the FCS Playoffs in two consecutive seasons but has now finished below .500 in five straight seasons. After an 0-10 season in 2023, Stony Brook made a change at head coach and hired Billy Cosh to replace Chuck Priore. Cosh previously served as the offensive coordinator at Richmond and VMI, leading one of the best offenses in the nation in 2022.
The Seawolves will be led by one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the CAA next season. Anthony Johnson returns after earning Freshman All-American and third-team All-CAA honors last season. He led the team with 59 receptions for 714 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Former Richmond wide receiver Jasiah Williams will step into a starting role after being limited to four games in 2023. Williams led the CAA with 82 receptions two seasons ago and recorded 609 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Spiders. The Seawolves also added former VMI wide receiver Chance Knox, who played in 30 career games and recorded over 1,300 receiving yards for the Keydets.
The rushing attack will feature Roland Dempster, who led the Seawolves with 408 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2023. Running back Shakhi Carson is expected to see a more prominent role after being limited to six games last season. Jayden Cook is one of the most versatile weapons in the conference, seeing significant action at running back and wide receiver over the past two seasons. He led the Seawolves with four receiving touchdowns in 2023 and will be utilized at multiple positions throughout the season.
Quarterback will be a significant positional battle to watch this fall for the Seawolves. Casey Case returns after starting nine games in 2023 after starting his career at Buffalo. He completed 54.9% of his passes for 1,715 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Seawolves signed former Georgetown quarterback Tyler Knoop, who will compete for the starting job. Knoop started 10 games for the Hoyas last season, throwing for 2,459 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.
If Stony Brook is going to improve, the defense will have to take a massive step forward. The Seawolves ranked No. 123 nationally in yards per play allowed and return seven defensive starters next season. The front seven will be led by defensive linemen Davon Bomar and Taylor Bolesta, who combined for four sacks and eight tackles for loss.
The secondary struggled last season, allowing 9.51 yards per pass attempt in 2023, which ranked last in the CAA. The Seawolves attacked the transfer portal, adding three transfers from Bowling Green and former Long Island defensive back Rudy Silvera. Silvera played in 28 career games for the Sharks, recording 72 tackles and four interceptions. Deshawn Jones Jr. started 15 games over three seasons, while Jordan Jackson returns to Stony Brook after playing 10 games for the Falcons.
Stony Brook is searching for its first win since Nov. 5, 2022, and has only won two games over the past two seasons. The Seawolves will have several favorable matchups, which could end their losing streak, including road games against Campbell, Towson, and Bryant.