2024 UAlbany Football Preview
2023 Record: 11-4 (7-1 CAA)
Returning Starters: 7 (6 Off, 1 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 54
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 18
Returning All-Conference Players: Ozzie Hutchinson (2nd Team; OL), Will Marotta (3rd Team; OL), John Opalko (3rd Team; P), Griffin Woodell (Offensive Rookie of the Year; RB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jacari Carter (Georgia State; WR), Seven McGee (Jackson State; WR), Jamal Cooney (Dartmouth; WR), Jack Iuliano (Penn; DL), Sean Morris (Morgan State; DL), Timon Akins (UAPB; LB), Myles Burkett (Wisconsin; QB), Marcus Winfield (Kent State; DL), Kenechukwu Eziomume (Alabama A&M; DB)
UAlbany enters 2024 with plenty of momentum after a historic run to the semifinals last season. Head coach Greg Gattuso led the Danes to an 11-4 record, a share of the CAA championship, and an impressive road playoff victory over No. 4 seed Idaho in the quarterfinals. UAlbany had 15 All-Conference players in 2023 but will have to replace 11 All-Conference players, including CAA Defensive Player of the Year Dylan Kelly. The Great Danes also lost All-American defensive end Anton Juncaj, quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, cornerback Aamir Hall, and defensive end AJ Simon.
The Great Danes reloaded through the transfer portal, adding 15 Division I players this offseason. There have been mixed results at the FCS level when programs rebuild rosters throughout the portal, but UAlbany signed multiple players with significant experience at their previous schools. The influx of talent with experience should give the Great Danes more confidence that this team can hit the ground running and build on the success of 2023.
Six returning starters will lead the UAlbany offense, highlighted by CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year Griffin Woodell. Woodell recorded 892 rushing yards and eight touchdowns despite only receiving seven carries in the season's first three games. Woodell was one of the biggest playmakers for the Great Danes, adding 32 receptions for 255 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
UAlbany lacks experience at quarterback and wide receiver, but the Great Danes return plenty of experience along the offense line. Offensive tackle Ozzie Hutchinson and offensive guard Will Marotta return after All-Conference seasons in 2023. Center Sean Dugery earned Freshman All-American honors last season, while offensive tackle Nolan Latulippe also returns next season.
The Great Danes may have lost the top two leading wide receivers, but Marqeese Dietz returns after starting 15 games at the slot last season. He finished third on the team with 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns. UAlbany added former Georgia State wide receiver Jacari Carter, who started his career at Merrimack. Carter recorded over 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 25 career games for the Warriors. Former Dartmouth wide receiver Jamal Cooney and Jackson State wide receiver Seven McGee are also expected to see significant playing time in 2024.
The biggest question for the UAlbany offense will be how the Great Danes will replace All-Conference quarterback Reese Poffenbarger after he transferred to Miami. The answer could be former Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett, who signed with the Badgers as a consensus three-star prospect. Burkett will have to compete with Trey Lindsey, who spent four seasons at Auburn before spending last season as Poffenbarger's backup.
UAlbany enters next season with plenty of question marks, as the Great Danes only return one starter from last season. Linebacker Michel Lucien returns after recording 39 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups. The Great Danes will be led by multiple transfers, including Penn defensive lineman Jack Iuliano and Kent State defensive tackle Marcus Winfield. Before his one season at Kent State, Winfield was an All-Conference selection at Delaware State, while Iuliano posted 11 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Quakers. Former Merrimack defensive lineman Chiebuka Aduaka will step into a starting role after recording 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2023.
The Great Danes added former Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Timon Akins and Bryant's Dontae Lunan this offseason. Akins recorded 113 career tackles and 18 tackles for loss over five seasons with the Golden Lions. Lunan started all 11 games at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs, posting 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2023. Former Alabama A&M cornerback Kenechukwu Eziomume joins the secondary after playing over 550 snaps for the Bulldogs last season.
Coach Gattuso has a history of successfully developing players from the portal. Next season will be the ultimate test if the Great Danes want to show that this program can consistently remain at the top of the CAA. UAlbany is looking to win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since 2011-12.