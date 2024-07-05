2024 Villanova Football Preview
2023 Record: 10-3 (7-1 CAA)
Returning Starters: 13 (6 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 5
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 20
Returning All-Conference Players: Brandon Bell (2nd Team; LB), Isas Waxter (2nd Team; DB), Ty Trinh (2nd Team; DB), Connor Watkins (3rd Team; QB), Temi Ajirotutu (3rd Team; OL), Shane Hartzell (Honorable Mention; LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Kaleb Moody (Harvard; DB), Devin Smith (North Carolina Central; WR), Gilbert Deglau (Davidson; OL), Ethan Gettman (Bryant; K), Chuck Smith (Wofford; DL)
It could be a historic season for Villanova as the Wildcats look to continue building momentum after an impressive 10-win season in 2023. The Wildcats won a share of the CAA championship and played an extremely competitive game with South Dakota State in the quarterfinals. Villanova enters the season expecting to win the conference again and potentially make a run to the semifinals for the first time since 2010. The Wildcats failed to capitalize on the hype in 2022, but next season will be all about building on the success from the previous season.
Continuity at quarterback is essential for year-to-year success, making the return of Connor Watkins even more important for the Wildcats. Watkins is a two-year starter and improved in every statistical category last season. He enters next season as the most accomplished quarterback in the CAA but is a dark horse to win the Walter Payton Award. Watkins has recorded 4,937 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 826 rushing yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Watkins excelled in pushing the ball down the field, which led to Villanova leading the nation in yards per completion in 2023. The Wildcats will be led by two of the most experienced wide receivers in the CAA. Jaylan Sanchez led the nation with 25.6 yards per reception, while Villanova added wide receiver Devin Smith from North Carolina Central. Smith led the MEAC with 707 receiving yards and is a two-time All-MEAC selection. The Wildcats also have multiple young receivers primed to step into a more prominent role next season, which will help replace Rayjuon Pringle and Jaaron Hayek.
The most significant question mark offensively is at the running back position. Jalen Jackson, DeeWil Barlee, and TD Ayo-Durojaiye combined for over 2,000 rushing yards last season but will not return next season. The answer may be redshirt freshman Isaiah Ragland, who finished last season with 161 rushing yards in only four games. Ragland was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after rushing for a career-high 126 yards against Elon. Running back Eli Smith is another potential breakout player after missing the 2023 season due to injury.
Regardless of which running back emerges for the Wildcats, Villanova will be led by an experienced offensive line. Four players with starting experience return, including All-CAA offensive tackle Temi Ajirotutu. Offensive tackle Stephane Voltaire returns after starting 13 games last season, while center Jake Picard has started in 20 games over the past two seasons. Villanova added former Davidson offensive lineman Gilbert Deglau, who earned All-Pioneer League honors and played over 1,000 career snaps for the Wildcats.
Villanova's offense has received plenty of hype, but the defense deserved more recognition for its elite play. The Wildcats return seven starters from a defense that led the CAA in total defense last season. The unit will be led by All-American cornerback Isas Waxter, who did not allow a touchdown and was the highest-graded cornerback in the FCS in 2023. Ty Trinh and Jalen Goodman both return at safety after seeing action in 40 career games for the Wildcats. Villanova also added former Harvard safety Kaleb Moody, who is a versatile athlete who can be used at multiple positions in Villanova's defensive scheme.
The Wildcats will be led by one of the best linebacker cores in the FCS, featuring two returning All-Conference starters. Brendan Bell had a breakout season with 89 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Shane Hartzell finished last season as one of the highest-graded linebackers in the FCS and has started 21 of his 25 career games. Turner Inge will also step into a bigger role next season after recording 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack in limited action.
Defensive line is a question mark, but the Wildcats return two solid contributors in Ayden Howard and Chandon Pierre. Pierre recorded 22 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in his first season with the Wildcats. Villanova added former Wofford defensive lineman Chuck Smith, who started 27 games for the Terriers. Smith recorded 105 career tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks over three seasons at Wofford.
Villanova will be featured in one of the biggest out-of-conference games of the season when the Wildcats host Youngstown State in Week 1. The Wildcats avoid many projected contenders in the CAA but must win crucial games against New Hampshire and Delaware. Villanova has won three consecutive games against the Blue Hens and could send Delaware to the FBS level with four straight losses. If the Wildcats capitalize on the preseason hype, Villanova could earn a top-eight seed and make another run in the FCS Playoffs.