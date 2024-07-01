2024 William & Mary Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (4-4 CAA)
Returning Starters: 13 (9 Off, 4 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 39
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 40
Returning All-Conference Players: Charles Grant (1st Team, OL), Malachi Imoh (Honorable Mention, RB), Ryan McKenna (Honorable Mention; OL), Marcus Barnes (Honorable Mention; DB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jonathan Hammond (Davidson; DL), Jayden Platt (Maine; DB), Damien Harris (Bucknell; WR), Ty Gordon (Syracuse; DL), Breyden Byrd (Navy; DL), Isaiah Lemmond (VMI; WR)
It was a season of missed opportunities for William & Mary as the Tribe failed to meet lofty preseason expectations. The Tribe lost three games by 10 points or less, including a one-point loss to Richmond in The Capital Cup. William & Mary will face high expectations again and look to extend its streak of winning seasons to four under head coach Mike London.
The most significant factor in William & Mary's regression last season was offensive inconsistency. The Tribe struggled to put points on the board, ranking No. 13 in the CAA in scoring offense. Quarterback Darius Wilson returns after starting 32 games over the past three seasons. Wilson has passed for over 5,000 career yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wilson will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, led by wide receiver JT Mayo, who returns after leading the team with 30 receptions for 452 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Hollis Mathis transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver last season, recording 373 receiving yards last season. DreSean Kendrick was limited to four games last season but has seen action in 30 career games for the Tribe. Tight end Sean McElwain put together a breakout redshirt freshman season, ranking third on the team with 373 receiving yards. The Tribe also added former Bucknell wide receiver Damien Harris, who has over 1,100 career receiving yards with the Bison.
William & Mary's offense will be led by one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation. Running back Bronson Yoder suffered a season-ending injury against Maine but returns for his senior season in 2024. Yoder earned All-American honors in 2022 after rushing for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. Malachi Imoh returns after earning All-CAA honorable mention honors last season and has played in 31 career games for the Tribe. The Tribe also returns Martin Lucas, who saw action in 10 games last season and recorded four rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, William & Mary led the CAA in scoring defense and ranked second in total defense. The biggest question mark will be replacing All-American defensive lineman Nate Lynn and former Buck Buchanan Award finalist John Pius. The Tribe added former Davidson defensive lineman Jonathan Hammond this offseason. Hammond is a three-time All-Conference selection and recorded 37 tackles for loss and 22 sacks for the Wildcats.
Davin Dzidzienyo returns after starting six games at nose tackle, while Gerald Williams is expected to step into a starting role at defensive end. Christian Hamm will step into a more prominent role at EDGE after seeing action in 15 games over the past two seasons. Linebacker Quinn Osborne returns after posting 92 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. Alex Washington started four games last season but has seen action in 37 games and should compete for a more significant role in 2024.
William & Mary led the CAA in passing defense, holding opponents to only 153.5 passing yards per game. Cornerback Jalen Jones has started 22 consecutive games and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022. Safety Marcus Barnes is back for his sixth season after earning All-CAA honorable mention honors last season. Barnes has recorded 145 career tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. Cornerbacks Jaedon Joyner and Ethan Yip return after seeing significant action in reserve roles over the past two seasons.