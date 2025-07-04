2025 CAA Football Preview
Despite another hectic offseason of realignment moves, there are plenty of compelling storylines that will headline the upcoming season in the CAA.
Two or more teams have won a share of the title in the past four seasons, including a three-way tie in 2023. Rhode Island won a share of its first conference title since 1985, making the Rams an early favorite to repeat as conference champions. Villanova still looms as a formidable challenger, having won a share of the conference in two of the past four seasons.
There's also the preseason hype train that is currently building at Monmouth. The Hawks led the FCS in total offense last year and return 12 offensive players with starting experience, making this team a popular preseason pick to emerge as a championship contender.
The biggest question entering next season centers around who will emerge as the next crop of CAA programs that are legit national contenders for the FCS Playoffs. With the departures of Delaware and Richmond, and the future departures of William & Mary and Villanova, which teams can elevate their on-field performance to replace some of the best programs in the conference?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the CAA ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Bryant
2024 Record: 2-10 (0-8 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 58th
Defensive YPP: 111th
Projected SOS: 61st
Key Returners:
- Brennan Myer (QB): 61% comp, 1,111 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 8 INTs
- Aldrich Doe (WR): 21 receptions, 253 receiving yards, 12.1 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Dylan Kedzior (RB): 91 carries, 425 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 2 rushing TDs
- Olatunde Mkparu (CB): 54 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 4 PBUs
- Beau Shugarts (DL): 55 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (4)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Elijah Elliott (Montana State, RB)
- Jake Waltman (New Mexico State, OL)
- Ryan Williams (Northern Illinois, CB)
- Marcus Williams (TCU, OL)
- Trey Krause (Kansas State, DB)
- Reginald Allen Jr. (Western Kentucky, LB)
- Liam Lindo (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, DB)
Campbell
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 41st
Defensive YPP: 94th
Projected SOS: 35th
Key Returners:
- Mike Chander II (QB): 53.4% comp, 1,118 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 505 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
- Mark Biggins (RB): 88 carries, 406 rushing yards, 4.6 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Randall King (WR): 30 receptions, 413 receiving yards, 13.8 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Jojo Pace (S): 87 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FR
- Brandon Guzman (CB): 34 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (3)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kamden Sixkiller (McNeese, QB)
- DaVonyae Pettis (The Citadel, LB)
- Rahmon Hart Jr. (Stony Brook, WR)
- KJ Scott (Morgan State, LB)
- Zyterrio Lee (Alabama State, OL)
- Evan Spivey (James Madison, DB)
- Ashton Miller (Davidson, DL)
- Jacobi Jones (Georgia State, LB)
- Tyson Watson (UMass, OL)
- Logan Wright (East Carolina, DL)
- Parker Jones (Maryland, WR)
Elon
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-3 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 58th
Defensive YPP: 61st
Projected SOS: 42nd
Key Returners:
- TJ Thomas Jr. (RB): 89 carries, 588 rushing yards, 6.6 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- Jamarien Dalton (WR): 31 receptions, 408 receiving yards, 13.2 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Ishmel Atkins (S): 57 tackles, 5 TFLs, 6 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 1 FF
- Senquavious Alsobrooks (CB): 34 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 PBUs
- Kahmari Brown (DL): 33 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (2)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (2)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Nhycer Kelly (Hampton, DL)
- Marcus Mauney (Norfolk State, DL)
- Jared Kirksey (South Carolina State, DL)
- Marco Lainez (Iowa, QB)
- Andrew Hancock (Marshall, OL)
- Jimmyll Williams (Virginia State, RB)
- Brodie Carroll (Shepherd, LB)
Hampton
2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 91st
Defensive YPP: 52nd
Projected SOS: 78th
Key Returners:
- Ja'Quan Snipes (RB): 95 carries, 531 rushing yards, 5.6 YPC, 6 rushing TDs
- Will Hicks (S): 48 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBUs
- Michael Matthews-Canty (LB): 34 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF
- Jayden Whaley (CB): 30 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PBUs
- Cam Sturdifen (S): 16 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (4)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jalen Walker (Furman, WR)
- Maxwell Moss (James Madison, WR)
- Isaiah Freeman (Lincoln (PA), QB)
- Harold O'Neal III (Shepherd, LB)
- Earl Woods III (Kennesaw State, QB)
- Zyir Daniel (West Virginia, DE)
- Marcellus Nash (James Madison, DE)
- Jaz Boykin (Indiana, DB)
- MJ Moultrie II (Stephen F. Austin, DB)
- Anthony Hightower III (Lenoir-Rhyne, DB)
- Sam Young (Central State, OL)
- Ta'von Burrows (Texas A&M-Kingsville, OL)
Maine
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 85th
Defensive YPP: 95th
Projected SOS: 54th
Key Returners:
- Carter Peevy (QB): 66.6% comp, 2,422 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 1 rushing TD
- Brian Santana-Fis (RB): 84 carries, 418 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Jamaree Gibson (CB): 34 tackles, 1 INT, 9 PBUs
- Devin Vaught (S): 43 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 3 PBUs
- Christian Thomas (LB): 63 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (2)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Scott Woods II (Harvard, WR)
- Brayden Holmes (Furman, DB)
- Bryce Purnell (Virginia, DL)
- Jordon Crawford (Hawaii, DL)
- Kenny Walz (East Carolina, OL)
- Malcolm Folk (Kent State, DB)
- Jayden Brown (Syracuse, LB)
- Jake Hall (UTEP, LB)
- Ethan Davies (Virginia, WR)
- Jaleal Williams-Evans (UTEP, DB)
- Farradj Titikpina (Coastal Carolina, DT)
Monmouth
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 3rd
Defensive YPP: 81st
Projected SOS: 66th
Key Returners:
- Derek Robertson (QB): 65.1% comp, 3,937 passing yards, 31 passing TDs, 6 INTs
- Rodney Nelson (RB): 133 carries, 809 rushing yards, 6.1 YPC, 6 rushing TDs
- Josh Derry (WR): 60 receptions, 917 receiving yards, 15.3 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- TJ Speight (WR): 61 receptions, 896 receiving yards, 14.7 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Israel Clark-White (CB): 37 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 PBU, 3 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (5)
- TE (2)
- OL (6)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Martin Lucas (William & Mary, RB)
- Trey McLeer (Saint Francis, DB)
- Evan Rutkowski (Towson, LB)
- Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye (Yale, LB)
- Spencer Kishbaugh (Coastal Carolina, LB)
- Brady Hock (Colgate, LB)
- Hunter Sloan (Cornell, DL)
- Eliot Porter (Pace, DB)
- Zachary Ricci (Wagner, DB)
New Hampshire
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 116th
Defensive YPP: 47th
Projected SOS: 38th
Key Returners:
- Caleb Burke (WR): 52 receptions, 711 receiving yards, 13.7 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Colby Ramshaw (TE): 15 receptions, 127 receiving yards, 8.5 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Brendan Tighe (S): 55 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF
- Duncan Moreland (S): 42 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 3 FFs
- Dylan Maciulewicz (OL): 788 total snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 14 QB pressures allowed
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (2)
- OL (4)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (0)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Cole Bullock (Montana State, LB)
- Ethan Aghakhan (Iowa, DE)
- Jalen Johnson (Northern Illinois, WR)
- Raleigh Collins III (West Virginia, DB)
- Justice Akinmoladun (Washburn, DT)
- Brooks Bentley (Wingate, QB)
- Chase Wilson (Wesleyan, WR)
North Carolina A&T
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 114th
Defensive YPP: 118th
Projected SOS: 40th
Key Returners:
- Shimique Blizzard (RB): 104 carries, 431 rushing yards, 4.1 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Jayvonne Dillard (WR): 33 receptions, 393 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC
- Tre Mittman (S): 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
- Christopher Allen Jr. (DT): 25 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, 2 QBHs
- Gregory Featherstone III (S): 36 tackles, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (3)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Tyson Moorer (ETSU, OL)
- MarQuis Roberts (Campbell, LB)
- Timothy Alderman (Austin Peay, LB)
- Alston Hooker (Florida A&M, QB)
- Anthony Murphy (Howard, DL)
- J.T. Smith Jr. (Wofford, RB)
- Ryan Stephens (East Carolina, WR)
- Champ Long (Maryland, QB)
Rhode Island
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 44th
Defensive YPP: 11th
Projected SOS: 62nd
Key Returners:
- Marquis Buchanan (WR): 82 receptions, 1,124 receiving yards, 13.7 YPC, 8 receiving TDs
- Devin Farrell (QB): 57.9% comp, 1,670 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 302 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
- Brock Bethea (OL): 840 total snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 20 QB pressures allowed
- A.J. Pena (LB): 82 tackles, 22.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 2 FRs
- Ayinde Johnson (DB): 56 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 7 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Christian Smith (Merrimack, OL)
- John Boyles (Wofford, LB)
- Hunter Robbins (VMI, DL)
- Aaris Bethea (Rutgers, DL)
- Antwain Littleton (Temple, RB)
- Sahnai Swain-Price (UMass, DL)
- Will Dixon (West Virginia, TE)
- Connor Finer (Kennesaw State, TE)
Stony Brook
2024 Record: 8-4 (5-3 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 76th
Defensive YPP: 101st
Projected SOS: 59th
Key Returners:
- Roland Dempster (RB): 268 carries, 1,332 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 18 rushing TDs, 335 receiving yards
- Jaycee Freeman (WR): 23 receptions, 506 receiving yards, 22.0 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Dez Williams (WR): 30 receptions, 382 receiving yards, 12.7 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Rodney Faulk (DL): 37 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 4 QBHs, 3 FFs
- AJ Roberts (LB): 86 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Chris Zellous (Hampton, QB)
- Christian Forbes (Howard, OL)
- JoJo Garcia (Long Island, DB)
- MarQeese Dietz (UAlbany, WR)
- Thomas Inge (VMI, OL)
- Ryan Ruane (Holy Cross, DB)
- Aidan Kaler (Charlotte, LB)
- Ikaika Ragsdale (North Texas, RB)
- Nolan Slywka (SUNY Brockport, WR)
- Jayden Flood-Brown (Barton, WR)
- Matthew Maiava (Tufts, OL)
- Shamar Askin (Siena Heights, DB)
Towson
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 25th
Defensive YPP: 66th
Projected SOS: 55th
Key Returners:
- John Dunmore (WR): 42 receptions, 619 receiving yards, 14.7 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Sean Brown (QB): 62.9% comp, 1,974 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 1 rushing TD
- Jaceon Doss (WR): 29 receptions, 450 receiving yards, 15.5 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Xavier Terry (S): 82 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Myles Brodie (CB): 44 tackles, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Mike Williams (Florida, OL)
- Amari Nnamdi-Hall (Frostburg State, WR)
- Shemar Graham (Virginia Union, LB)
- Nigel Henderson (Stonehill, DB)
UAlbany
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-6 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 95th
Defensive YPP: 81st
Projected SOS: 47th
Key Returners:
- Caden Burti (WR): 24 receptions, 271 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Jojo Uga (RB): 100 carries, 422 rushing yards, 4.2 YPC, 6 rushing TDs
- Ron Holmes (LB): 88 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 FFs
- Erv Wiggins Jr. (CB): 24 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 6 PBUs, 1 FR
- Thomas Joe-Kamara (S): 50 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (0)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Tyler Wilms (Murray State, TE)
- Kylyn Macklin (Morehead State, DL)
- Daniel Ogundipe (FIU, OL)
- Khian'Dre Harris (Old Dominion, DB)
- Shawan Lewis (Bowie State, DL)
- Amare Hill (Davidson, DB)
- Luis Gastelum (Adams State, OL)
- Jayden Estes (Delaware State, DB)
- Kylen Austin (Liberty, WR)
Villanova
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 88th
Defensive YPP: 25th
Projected SOS: 51st
Key Returners:
- David Avit (RB): 173 carries, 923 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 9 rushing TDs
- Isaiah Ragland (RB): 105 carries, 511 rushing yards, 4.9 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Shane Hartzell (LB): 121 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Richie Kimmel (LB): 72 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF
- Zahmir Dawud (CB): 47 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 PBU, 2 FFs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (7)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (3)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Pat McQuaide (Nicholls, QB)
- Luke Colella (Princeton, WR)
- Julian Talley (Penn, DB)
- Jordan Adderley (Lehigh, DB)
William & Mary
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-4 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 17th
Defensive YPP: 67th
Projected SOS: 49th
Key Returners:
- Sean McElwain (TE): 20 receptions, 361 receiving yards, 18.1 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Jalen Jones (CB): 48 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 20 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Ryan McKenna (OL): 776 total snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 11 QB pressures allowed
- Davin Dzidzienyo (DL): 50 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF
- Ty Gordon (DE): 27 tackles, 6 TFLs, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (0)
- TE (2)
- OL (5)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (2)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Rashad Raymond (UT Martin, RB)
- Luke Banbury (Cornell, LB)
- Joey Trainor (Merrimack, OL)
- Tariq Sims (Old Dominion, RB)
- Jorden McDonald (Virginia Tech, OLB)
- Aidan Ryan (Virginia Tech, DB)
- Deven Thompson (Edward Waters, WR)
- Aidan Ryan (Virginia, DB)
Predicted Order of Finish:
T1. Rhode Island
T1. Monmouth
3. Villanova
4. Towson
T5. William & Mary
T5. Stony Brook
7. Elon
8. New Hampshire
T9. Campbell
T9. Maine
11. Hampton
12. UAlbany
13. Bryant
14. North Carolina A&T
There always seems to be an unexpected challenger that emerges in the CAA. This year, all signs point toward Monmouth, which returns 22 significant contributors from last season. Between Derek Robertson, the best group of wide receivers in the conference, and an experienced offensive line, the offense should be elite again. If the defense can take a step forward, this could be a special season for the Hawks. There has not been a solo champion in the CAA since the 2020 season, which is why I still view Rhode Island as one of the favorites. Devin Farrell will have no shortage of weapons with Marquis Buchanan and Greg Gaines II returning, plus the offensive line should be good once again with four returning starters from last season's unit.
Villanova has consistently competed near the top of the conference, but the Wildcats are going to need Nicholls transfer Pat McQuaide to take a big step forward at quarterback. The experience along the offensive line and front seven should set this team up for another postseason run. Towson and Stony Brook appear to be the wild cards for me. Both teams exceeded expectations last season and could take a step forward by adding multiple players from the portal who should step up at key positions. Hampton and Campbell have an intriguing opportunity to play spoiler, but tough schedules will be hard to overcome in this conference race. William & Mary will have a chance to rebound, but quarterback questions loom large after the departure of Darius Wilson. I still think the biggest question for the CAA is how many at-large bids the conference can push for after losing Richmond and Delaware. It will be important for some of the newer additions to make waves in out-of-conference play, or the outlook could be bleak for some of the bubble teams in the CAA. - Zach McKinnell
Projecting the final standings in the CAA is a challenging task due to the unbalanced conference schedules. I view Rhode Island and Monmouth as the two preseason favorites, which also correspond with two extremely favorable conference schedules. Derek Robertson is the best quarterback in the conference, if not the best in the FCS, while Devin Farrell has the highest upside, in my opinion. The Hawks are loaded with the best offensive skill position rooms east of the Mississippi, but Rhode Island's defensive pedigree, led by A.J. Pena, will keep the Rams in a lot of games.
Don't sleep on Villanova, which returns a talented running back room and tons of experience along the line of scrimmage. William & Mary could be poised for a bounce-back season, and I like Towson as a sneaky dark horse pick, led by a dynamic offensive core. Stony Brook's question mark at quarterback prevented me from looking at them as a title contender, but doubt head coach Billy Cosh at your own risk. This conference desperately needs Maine, Campbell, UAlbany, or Hampton to exceed expectations and win some key out-of-conference games. It will go a long way in bolstering the perception of this conference after the recent losses of some of the top contenders. - Timothy Rosario
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.