2025 Monmouth Football Preview
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)
Head Coach: Kevin Callahan (33rd season, 188-148)
Returning All-Conference Players: Derek Robertson (QB), Josh Derry (WR), JT Cornelius (OL), TJ Speight (WR/KR), Jack Neri (TE)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jalen Newman (Princeton, DB), Evan Rutkowski (Towson, LB), Trey McLeer (Saint Francis, DB), Hunter Sloan (Cornell, DL), Martin Lucas (William & Mary, RB), Collin Tunc (Stony Brook, OL), Brody Hock (Colgate, LB), Zachary Ricci (Wagner, DB), Spencer Kishbaugh (Coastal Carolina, LB), JJ Lewis (Findlay, DL), Josiah Graham (Emory & Henry, DL), Eliot Porter (Pace, DB)
It was an up-and-down season for Monmouth in 2024. The Hawks had one of the most prolific offenses in FCS football, leading all teams with 490 yards per game and ranked No. 3 nationally with 7.23 yards per play. Despite this, Monmouth finished 6-6 (4-4 CAA) because the defense couldn't match the offensive production. The Hawks allowed over 30 points in eight of their 12 games, but there is some optimism going into Kevin Callahan's 33rd season with the program. Monmouth returns more production than nearly any other team in the FCS. This is also a team that finished with two ranked wins over Villanova and Stony Brook, giving the Hawks plenty of momentum going into 2025.
Everything starts with the second-ranked passing attack from last season, which is led by All-American quarterback Derek Robertson. Robertson has nearly 7,000 passing yards over the last two seasons, including 3,937 yards last season, which ranks No. 3 for a single season in CAA history. He was extremely efficient with 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions last year.
Don't be surprised if Robertson has another massive season, as almost every top receiving threat returns for next season. Josh Derry leads the unit after posting 60 receptions for a team-high 917 yards and five touchdowns. He's joined by senior TJ Speight, who led the team with 61 receptions, while also posting 896 yards and six touchdowns. Tra Neal was a Freshman All-American after leading the Hawks with seven touchdowns, adding 490 yards on 34 receptions. Gavin Nelson provides a deep threat, adding 643 yards, but led the team with his average of 18.3 yards per reception.
Tight end Jack Neri is a useful blocker but offers a dangerous weapon as a receiving threat. He finished last season with 329 yards and five touchdowns, earning All-CAA honorable mention honors. Another name to watch is wide receiver Maxwell James, who brings excellent size at 6-3. He had four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards in 2024.
At running back, sophomore Rodney Nelson returns after leading Monmouth with 809 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Nelson was named a Freshman All-American after starting nine games, where he averaged 6.1 yards per carry. The biggest question may be who steps into the redzone running back role, where Sone Ntoh scored 25 touchdowns last year. The Tribe added William & Mary transfer Martin Lucas, who stands at 6-2, 250 pounds and could fit that same mold as a redzone power option. Senior Makhi Green is back after rushing for 278 yards in 2024. He's a shifty back who can be a receiving threat out of the backfield.
Five players with starting experience return for Monmouth across the offensive line, headlined by All-CAA selection JT Cornelius. Cornelius started every game last season, allowing only one sack in over 800 snaps played. Shalik Hubbard started games at guard and tackle, playing over 720 snaps, while Chris Moreno started 10 games at guard for the Hawks with nearly 700 snaps played. Senior David Dutra played 437 total snaps and started six games last season, allowing only one sack and 10 quarterback pressures. Matt Fries started four games at left tackle as a sophomore and could step into a full-time starting role in 2025. The Hawks also added Collin Tunc from Stony Brook, who played over 800 snaps and started 10 games for the Seawolves.
If Monmouth is going to compete for a CAA championship or make a push for the FCS Playoffs, the defense is going to have to take a big step forward. Only six players who played over 250 snaps return, but that could be a good thing for the Hawks, who had the opportunity to revamp this unit into a championship-caliber defense.
Two starters return at cornerback, including Israel Clark-White, who played over 520 snaps as a redshirt freshman. He ended the season with 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. Dana Johnson Jr. also returns after starting five games last year, posting 16 tackles in just over 300 snaps. Emmanuel Lane was a rotational piece most of last season, but started two games at cornerback, where he had 13 tackles and two pass breakups. The Hawks also added Wagner transfer Zachary Ricci, who had an amazing season with 30 tackles and four interceptions last year. Princeton transfer Jalen Newman could also push for a starting role after having 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and nine pass breakups.
At safety, Deuce Lee returns as the leading contributor with over 700 snaps played last year after starting nine games. Over his first two seasons, Lee has had 105 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups. Team captain Justin Bennin returns after posting 55 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups in seven starts. Saint Francis transfer Trey McLeer joins the room after posting 66 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. The Hawks also added Eliot Porter, who was a standout at Pace University at the Division II level. Over the past two years, Porter had 82 tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups.
Junior Charlie Sasso is the only significant returning contributor at linebacker, where he started three games last year. The biggest transfer addition for Monmouth was Towson linebacker Evan Rutkowski, who had 32 tackles and six tackles for loss. The Hawks also brought in Coastal Carolina transfer Spencer Kishbaugh, who saw limited action as a reserve as a redshirt freshman. Colgate transfer Brody Hock brings 16 games of starting experience, where he recorded 97 tackles over 37 career games.
Monmouth will have to replace every starter along the defensive line. Junior defensive tackle Brendan Bigos is the leading returning contributor with 262 snaps played last year, but was mainly a rotational player for the Hawks. Cornell transfer Hunter Sloan enters the room with 30 games of experience, where he was an All-Ivy contributor with 70 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Majaden Lewis is an intriguing Division II addition, where he finished last year with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Josiah Graham could also make a big impact after transferring up from Emory & Henry.
