2025 Monmouth Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)
Head Coach: Kevin Callahan (33rd Season, 188-148)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2020
The full 2025 schedule for Monmouth is below.
Aug. 30: at Colgate
Sep. 6: at Fordham
Sep. 13: at Charlotte
Sep. 20: Villanova
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Delaware State
Oct. 11: at Towson
Oct. 18: Stony Brook
Oct. 25: at Hampton
Nov. 1: at Bryant
Nov. 8: New Hampshire
Nov. 15: at North Carolina A&T
Nov. 22: UAlbany
*Italics indicate conference matchups
