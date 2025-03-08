Fcs Football Central

2025 Monmouth Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson
Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson / Monmouth Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)
Head Coach: Kevin Callahan (33rd Season, 188-148)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2020

Maine's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Charlotte, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Monmouth is below.

2025 Monmouth Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Colgate

Sep. 6: at Fordham

Sep. 13: at Charlotte

Sep. 20: Villanova

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Delaware State

Oct. 11: at Towson

Oct. 18: Stony Brook

Oct. 25: at Hampton

Nov. 1: at Bryant

Nov. 8: New Hampshire

Nov. 15: at North Carolina A&T

Nov. 22: UAlbany

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/CAA