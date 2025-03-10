Fcs Football Central

2025 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 CAA)
Head Coach: Shawn Gibbs (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016

North Carolina A&T's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against UCF, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for North Carolina A&T is below.

Aug. 30: at Tennessee State

Sep. 6: at UCF

Sep. 13: Hampton

Sep. 20: North Carolina Central

Sep. 27: at Maine

Oct. 4: at William & Mary

Oct. 11: South Carolina State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Campbell

Nov. 1: Towson

Nov. 8: at Stony Brook

Nov. 15: Monmouth

Nov. 22: at Elon

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

