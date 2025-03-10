2025 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 CAA)
Head Coach: Shawn Gibbs (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016
North Carolina A&T's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against UCF, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for North Carolina A&T is below.
2025 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Tennessee State
Sep. 6: at UCF
Sep. 13: Hampton
Sep. 20: North Carolina Central
Sep. 27: at Maine
Oct. 4: at William & Mary
Oct. 11: South Carolina State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Campbell
Nov. 1: Towson
Nov. 8: at Stony Brook
Nov. 15: Monmouth
Nov. 22: at Elon
*Italics indicate conference matchups
