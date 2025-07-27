2025 Stony Brook Football Preview
2024 Record: 8-4 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Billy Cosh (2nd season, 8-4)
Returning All-Conference Players: Roland Dempster (RB), Enda Kirby (K), Niko Papic (OL), AJ Roberts (LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Marqeese Dietz (UAlbany, WR), Bryson Parker (Richmond, S), Chris Zellous (Hampton, QB), Tommy Inge (VMI, OL), Joseph Garcia (Long Island, S), Christian Forbes (Howard, OL), Alhaji Kamara (Maine, CB), DaMario Crawford (Saint Francis, S), Ikaika Ragsdale (North Texas, RB), Ryan Ruane (Holy Cross, LB), Adewale Obayanju (East Stroudsburg, CB), Nolan Slywka (SUNY Brockport, WR), Shamar Askin (Siena Heights, CB), Jayden Flood-Brown (Barton, WR)
In 2024, Stony Brook took a huge step forward as a program under first-year head coach Billy Cosh. Cosh was a highly-touted offensive coordinator before taking over the program that finished 0-10. The Seawolves proceeded to have the biggest turnaround in the nation, finishing 8-4 (5-3 CAA), which put them on the bubble for the postseason. Two one-score losses to New Hampshire and Monmouth ended Stony Brook's playoff chances.
The Seawolves had the second-highest scoring offense in conference play among CAA teams. The offense will have a solid foundation to build on, starting with All-American running back Roland Dempster. Dempster finished with 1,332 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. Expect him to carry a heavy load once again. Another player to watch is North Texas transfer Ikaika Ragsdale, who spent four seasons with the Mean Green. He was an All-CUSA selection in 2022, but was limited to only two games last season.
Three starters return along the offensive line, including Niko Papic and Charles Allen III, who started at offensive tackle. Kollin Melendez also returns after starting all 12 games at guard last year, playing over 900 snaps. All three returning starters have excellent size with an average weight of 320 lbs. The Seawolves also added two experienced FCS transfers, headlined by Tommy Inge (VMI) and Christian Forbes (Howard). Forbes did not allow a sack in over 500 snaps last season, while Inge has started 33 games over three seasons. He earned Phil Steele first-team All-SoCon honors as a senior. Former Tufts offensive lineman Matthew Maiava also joins the room after seeing action in nine games.
After Tyler Loop's graduation, the biggest offensive question mark will be at quarterback. The battle will likely come down to Casey Case and Hampton transfer Chris Zellous. Case started nine games for Stony Brook in 2023, throwing 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but missed the entire 2024 season. Zellous brings a ton of experience, starting 22 games over the past two years at Hampton. He also adds an intriguing dual-threat capability, rushing for almost 900 yards and 15 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He's been inconsistent as a passer, throwing 20 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, completing only 58% of his passes. It'll be up to Coach Cosh and his offensive staff to get the most out of these two potential starters.
The wide receiver room is in a really good spot. The Seawolves bring back two of their top four options at receiver in Jayce Freeman and Dez Williams. The duo combined for nearly 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Tight end Cole Bunicci also returns as a downfield threat, posting a career-high 259 receiving yards in 2024.
The Seawolves added a trio of transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact. Marqeese Dietz transfers in from UAlbany, where he posted 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Nolan Slykwa (SUNY Brockport) and Jayden Flood-Brown (Barton) are sub-Division I transfers who were All-Conference performers at their previous programs. Slykwa posted over 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons.
Defense is the area where Stony Brook will need to take a step forward in 2025. The Seawolves allowed 30 or more points in all four losses, including 55 points in their crucial season finale loss against Monmouth. The linebacker room will be experienced with two starters returning in Anthony Ferrelli and AJ Roberts. The duo led Stony Brook in tackles in 2024, combining for 170 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Holy Cross transfer Ryan Ruane is an intriguing transfer addition, bringing the versatility to play linebacker or safety. He started nine games for the Crusaders, recording 23 tackles and one interception.
Defensive end Rodney Faulk and outside linebacker Chayce Chalmers both return next season. The two combine to form a dynamic pass-rushing duo with 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Defensive tackle is a question mark following the departure of some talented interior players this offseason. Sebastian Regis and Dyshier Clary were rotational pieces in 2024, but will need to take on a bigger role this year. Regis flashed a ton of potential, earning Freshman All-American honors.
There was a significant need for experience in the secondary, which led the Seawolves to bring in three transfers this offseason. Maine transfer Alhaji Kamara saw action in 20 games over the past two years, totaling four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Shamar Askin was a two-time All-Conference player at the NAIA level, while Adewale Obayanju brings 32 games of experience at the Division II level. Redshirt junior Cam Johnson and redshirt sophomore Miles McGoy both played over 200 snaps in a rotational role last season.
The safety room will also be relying on several transfers, headlined by Bryson Parker, who played in over 30 games at Richmond. Parker recorded 110 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions for the Spiders, earning preseason All-CAA honors in 2023. Joseph Garcia led Long Island in tackles (65) last year, while DeMario Crawford was a key starter at Saint Francis in 2024. Crawford can also be an explosive special teams weapon after leading the Red Flash with 316 return yards. Jayson Allen could also see an expanded role after a solid freshman season, playing nearly 200 snaps.
If the Seawolves want to take the next step and compete for the CAA championship, this team will need to win some games against the conference's top contenders. They face Towson, Rhode Island, Monmouth, and Villanova, including the latter two on the road. With three winnable out-of-conference games, the schedule sets up well for Stony Brook to make a run to the FCS Playoffs if it can find a way to win some of these tough conference games down the stretch.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.