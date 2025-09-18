Week 4 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
- Villanova Wildcats
- Monmouth Hawks
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Dartmouth Big Green
- Illinois State Redbirds
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Montana Grizzlies
- Montana State Bobcats
- Indiana State Sycamores
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Idaho Vandals
- UIW Cardinals
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Elon Phoenix
- ETSU Buccaneers
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Rhode Island Rams
- Towson Tigers
- Youngstown State Penguins
- UT Martin Skyhawks
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Chattanooga Mocs
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Austin Peay Governors
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Central Arkansas Bears
- UC Davis Aggies
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Three ranked matchups headline the Week 4 slate, including a massive CAA battle between No. 11 Villanova and No. 21 Monmouth. No. 18 Austin Peay at No. 14 Abilene Christian will have major UAC implications, while No. 19 Incarnate Word faces a must-win situation on the road against No. 17 Northern Arizona.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 4 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Sep. 19
Columbia at Lafayette (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Saturday, Sep. 20
Wofford at Virginia Tech (11 am CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at USF (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Georgetown at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Villanova at No. 21 Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 25 New Hampshire at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 6 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Harvard at Stetson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Drake at No. 15 South Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
VMI at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mercer at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Dayton at Robert Morris (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Samford at Western Carolina (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at No. 5 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mercyhurst at No. 4 Montana State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Ohio (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at William & Mary (3 pm CT, FloSports)
Hampton at Howard (3 pm CT, HBCU Go)
Valparaiso at No. 16 North Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T (3 pm CT, FloSports)
Sacred Heart at Norfolk State (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Idaho at San Jose State (4 pm CT, MWN)
No. 19 Incarnate Word at No. 17 Northern Arizona (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Elon at ETSU (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Lehigh at Bucknell (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Duquesne at Akron (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at Campbell (5 pm CT, FloSports)
Eastern Kentucky at No. 22 West Georgia (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Long Island at No. 7 Rhode Island (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at Towson (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Murray State at Jacksonville State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Missouri State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Maine at Georgia Southern (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Illinois at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Houston Christian (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Southern Illinois at SEMO (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Chattanooga at No. 3 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cornell at UAlbany (6 pm CT, FloSports)
East Texas A&M at Grambling State (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU (6:45 pm CT, SEC Network)
McNeese at Utah State (7 pm CT, MWN)
Nicholls at Texas State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at Utah Tech (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Austin Peay at No. 14 Abilene Christian (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Texas Wesleyan at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at No. 24 Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Butler at Weber State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at No. 9 UC Davis (9 pm CT, ESPN+)
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.