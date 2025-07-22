Sacred Heart Set To Join CAA Following 2025 Season
Sacred Heart announced plans to join the CAA as a football-only member, starting July 1, 2026.
Sacred Heart is currently an FCS independent following the program's departure from the NEC. Other sports, outside of football, currently participate in the MAAC. Last season, the Pioneers finished 5-6, including a loss to a recent CAA departure, Delaware.
It's an interesting addition for the conference, which has now lost three members to the Patriot League. Richmond will join the Patriot League this season, while Villanova and William & Mary are set to transition following the 2025 season. The conference also lost Delaware to the C-USA this offseason, along with James Madison after the 2021 season.
"We are pleased to welcome Sacred Heart University as the newest member of the conference," CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio said. "In an ever-changing landscape across collegiate athletics and in FCS football, Sacred Heart is committed to competing at the highest level and striving for championships. Sacred Heart is a great fit for the conference academically and geographically, and we look forward to what they will bring to the CAA."
Sacred Heart will become the 13th football member of the CAA, joining UAlbany, Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook. and Towson.
Before leaving the NEC, the Pioneers won a share of six NEC championships, including five under current head coach Mark Nofri. The program has made four appearances in the FCS Playoffs, most recently in 2021, where the Pioneers lost to Holy Cross in the first round.
"At Sacred Heart University, our football program is dedicated to developing student-athletes through a commitment to excellence both on and off the field," head coach Mark Nofri said. "Joining the CAA elevates that mission to a new level. We're thrilled to compete in one of the nation's premier conferences and look forward to making a lasting impact on its proud tradition."
